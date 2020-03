PVR shares rose over five percent on Thursday after two brokerages Kotak Institutional Equities and IDFC Securities upgraded the stock after the recent correction in its stock price.

In this coronavirus-led market mayhem, the company lost half its value, falling over 50 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 2,121 hit on February 20, 2020. It hit its 52-week low of Rs 1,045.85 on March 16, 2020.

Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'reduce' but cut its target to Rs 1,800 per share from Rs 1,850 earlier. Meanwhile, IDFC Securities also upgraded the stock to 'outperform' with a target at Rs 1,809 per share.

Kotak Institutional Equities bullish believes the 40 percent correction in PVR from its peak is an opportunity to buy the stock. It also expects the company to bounce back after COVID-19 led by pent-up demand. However, it cut the firm's FY20-21 EBITDA estimate by 10-23 percent.

Meanwhile, the recent price correction in PVR offers an extremely exciting entry point, IDFC Securities said. As per the brokerage, the coronavirus pandemic would impact just 1 year cash flows and is not a potential permanent damage for the company. It also cut FY20-21 EBITDA estimated by 13-37 percent.

The stock has lost over 30 percent in the last 1 year and 40 percent just in 2020. The benchmarks Nifty and Sensex has also declined over 30 percent in 2020.