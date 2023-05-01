Q4 results today: Two Adani Group companies to announce earnings soon amid Hindenburg row

The two Adani Group companies — Adani Green Energy and NDTV — will announce their financial year results today

Two Adani group companies — Adani Green Energy and NDTV — will release their financial results for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, on Monday. This will be the first quarterly earnings by the Adani Group companies after a scathing report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research on January 24 triggered a sell off in the shares of the ports-to-power conglomerate.

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd settled 3.81 percent higher at Rs 952 apiece in Friday's trade. The stock was up nearly 6 percent in the last one week and nearly 14 percent in the last one month, while it fell 50 percent on a year-to-date basis.