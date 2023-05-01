Q4 results today: Two Adani Group companies to announce earnings soon amid Hindenburg row

2 Min(s) Read
The two Adani Group companies — Adani Green Energy and NDTV — will announce their financial year results today
Two Adani group companies — Adani Green Energy and NDTV — will release their financial results for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, on Monday. This will be the first quarterly earnings by the Adani Group companies after a scathing report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research on January 24 triggered a sell off in the shares of the ports-to-power conglomerate.
Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd settled 3.81 percent higher at Rs 952 apiece in Friday's trade. The stock was up nearly 6 percent in the last one week and nearly 14 percent in the last one month, while it fell 50 percent on a year-to-date basis.
Adani Green will host an Earnings Call with equity investors and analysts, which will be organised by Investec. The Adani Group company will also have an Earnings Call with debt investors, organised by Standard Chartered Bank.