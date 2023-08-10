TVS Supply Chain Solutions' Rs 880-crore IPO opens for subscription: Should you bid?

Shares of TVS Supply Chain Solutions are commanding a premium of Rs 30 in the unlisted market, according to market sources. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 187-197 per equity share, with a face value of Re 1 each. Investors can bid for a minimum of 76 shares and in multiples thereafter.

The initial public offering (IPO) of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, promoted by the erstwhile TVS Group and now a part of TVS Mobility Group, opened for subscription on Thursday, August 10. This is the first IPO from the Group in almost three decades. TVS Electronics had its IPO in 1994.

The public issue, which will conclude on August 14, 2023, has fixed the price band at Rs 187-197 per equity share, with a face value of Re 1 each. Investors can bid for a minimum of 76 shares and in multiples thereafter.

Shares of TVS Supply Chain Solutions are commanding a premium of Rs 30 in the unlisted market, according to market sources. The grey market is an unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares and is largely tracked for gauging the listing price.

Apply or not?

At the upper price band of Rs 197, TVS SCS is available at a P/E (price-earnings) of 209 times (FY23), which appears aggressively priced compared to peers, according to brokerage Geojit.

However, favourable factors include the fragmented Indian logistics market, growth potential for organized players, post-GST logistics focus, and outsourcing trends, the brokerage said.

"TVS SCS's asset-light approach, diverse global services, long-term contracts, and integrated capabilities position it well for growth," it said, assigning a 'Subscribe' rating for the issue on a short- to medium-term basis.

About the offer

The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 280 crore. The investors selling shareholders include Omega TC Holdings Pte Ltd, Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd, TVS Motor Co Ltd, Kotak Special Situations Fund and others.

Considering the upper end of the price band, the issue is expected to fetch Rs 880 crore.

Of the fresh issue net proceeds, Rs 525 crore will be utilised for prepayment or repayment of outstanding borrowings availed by the company and their Subsidiaries, TVS LI UK; inorganic growth strategy, and general corporate purposes.

A pre-IPO placement of Rs 150 crore has been executed by the company, involving SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd (Rs 75 crore), Allanzers Fin Net Pvt Ltd (Rs 50 crore), Western India Logistics Co Pvt Ltd (Rs 10 crore), and Satta Securities Pvt Ltd (Rs 15 crore).

Nearly 75 percent of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.

Key risks

1) Around 73 percent of revenue is sourced from global operations and are exposed to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and local-law compliance.

2) TVS SCS' asset-light model causes high operational expenses (71 percent of FY23 revenue), including freight, handling, and personnel. Rising costs may harm cash flows and margins.

Financials

TVS SCS witnessed a revenue growth from Rs 6,934 crore in FY21 to Rs 10,235 crore in FY23, reflecting a 21.5 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR). EBITDA rose from Rs 387 crore to Rs 684 crore during this period, with a FY23 profit of Rs 41.8 crore.

In FY23, the company had EBITDA and PAT margins of 6.7 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, alongside an RoE/ROCE of 5.8 percent/6.1 percent, which are expected to improve in the future.

JM Financial, Axis Capital, J P Morgan India, BNP Paribas, Edelweiss Financial Services, and Equirus Capital are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while Link Intime India is the registrar.

The allotment of IPO shares will likely take place on August 21, and the equity shares will be transferred to demat accounts of eligible investors by August 23. Refunds will be credited to bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by August 22.

TVS Supply Chain will make its debut on both the BSE and NSE, with August 24 as the tentative date of listing.