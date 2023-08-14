CNBC TV18
TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO closes for subscription today - Check here for data and GMP updates

2 Min Read
Aug 14, 2023 10:23:08 AM IST

The retail portion of the issue has been subscribed 4.6 times so far, while the portion reserved for institutional investors has been subscribed only 0.15 times. Non-institutional portion is subscribed 1.19 times at the end of the second day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a logistics solutions provider, is set to close for subscription today, i.e. August 14.

At the end of the second day of bidding on Friday, the Rs 880 crore IPO, a first from the TVS group in nearly three decades was fully subscribed at 1.03 times.
According to reports, the grey market premium on the stock is currently Rs 30.  The GMP is an unofficial indicator of the potential listing gain on the stock on its debut day.
The TVS Supply Chain IPO, which opened for subscription on August 10, has fixed the price band at Rs 187-197 per equity share, with a face value of Re 1 each. Investors can bid for a minimum of 76 shares and in multiples thereafter.
Nearly 75 percent of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.
The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 280 crore. Of the fresh issue net proceeds, Rs 525 crore will be utilised for prepayment or repayment of outstanding borrowings availed by the company and their subsidiaries, inorganic growth strategy, and general corporate purposes.
The allotment of TVS Supply Chain shares is likely to be finalised on August 21. The equity shares will be transferred to demat accounts of eligible investors by August 23 and refunds will be credited to bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by August 22. The stock should make its debut on exchanges on August 24.
