Shares of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, promoted by the erstwhile TVS Group and now a part of TVS Mobility Group, made a flat debut at Dalal Street on Wednesday (August 23), listing at Rs 207.05 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a premium of 5 percent against the IPO issue price of Rs 197. The stock listed at a premium of 4.7 percent at Rs 206.30 on the BSE.

The company offered its shares in a price band of Rs 187-Rs 197 apiece with a lot size of 76 equity shares during the three-day bidding process, between August 10-14.

Ahead of listing, the grey market premium (GMP) of TVS Supply Chain IPO stood at Rs 3, signaling a flat-to-slightly positive listing against its issue price. The GMP for the counter has corrected sharply amid the volatile market sentiments and lower subscription levels.

The IPO was subscribed 2.85 times overall, with bids for 6.99 crore equity shares against an issue size of 2.51 crore shares. Retail investors were at the forefront, buying 7.61 times the allotted quota, followed by high networth individuals and qualified institutional buyers who bid 2.35 times and 1.35 times, respectively, the portions set aside for them.

Should you buy, sell or hold?

Given that this IPO's subscription was lower than that of some recent IPOs, the listing is respectable—even above expectations, said Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

"Although TVS Supply Chain Solutions is a leading supply chain management company, it operates in a highly competitive industry and has reported losses in the past two years. Additionally, the valuation of the IPO was also very high," Mishra added.

The analyst suggested investors to book profits after listing at such a higher level. "Those who still want to hold should maintain a stop loss at the IPO price," Mishra said.

"Despite aggressive pricing in a tepid market, the subscription reached 2.85 times, driven by a robust retail segment (7.89 times). With slightly lower demand, we anticipate a listing near 5 percent +/- the issue price of 197 per share," said Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities.

Tapse advised investors to consider selling allotted shares on the listing day, while risk-takers might find value in TVS Supply Chain's asset-light strategy, global services, and post-GST growth potential for organised logistics.

The offer included a mix of fresh issue of Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 280 crore. The investors selling shareholders include Omega TC Holdings Pte Ltd, Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd, TVS Motor Co Ltd, Kotak Special Situations Fund and others.

Of the fresh issue net proceeds, Rs 525 crore will be utilised for prepayment or repayment of outstanding borrowings availed by the company and their Subsidiaries, TVS LI UK; inorganic growth strategy, and general corporate purposes.

Financials

The supply chain solutions provider posted a revenue growth at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 21.5 percent during FY21-FY23 to touch Rs 10,235 crore for FY23.

The company's profit came in at Rs 41.8 crore in FY23, compared to a loss of Rs 45.8 crore in FY22 and a loss of Rs 76.34 crore in FY21, with a PAT margin at 0.41 percent (against -0.5 percent in FY22 and -1.1 percent in FY21).

With healthy performance in FY23, the company operated across 25 countries, serving 8,778 global and 902 domestic clients during the year. It caters to diverse sectors such as automotive, industry, consumer products, technology, rail, utilities, and healthcare.

Having collaborations with 72 Fortune 500 firms, the top 10 customers generated nearly 39 percent of revenue for the company in FY23 while overseas sales contributed 70 percent to its business in the same period.