In case of successful allotment, the equity shares will be transferred to demat accounts of eligible investors by August 23. The stock is expected to make its debut on exchanges on August 24.

Investors who have subscribed for the initial public offering (IPO) of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a logistics solutions provider and part of the Chennai-based TVS Group, can expect the share allotment to be finalised on Friday, August 18.

Share Market Live NSE

To check the allotment status, investors can visit the website of the official registrar of the TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO -- Link Intime India Pvt Ltd. Alternatively, the investors can also check the official BSE website.

To check the application status via Link Intime, click visit the official website, https://linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html, and select TVS Supply Chain Solutions from the dropdown menu.

You will need to submit your PAN details, application ID or demat account number/DP client ID to check the share allotment status.

On the BSE website the investors can also check the allotment status with application number and PAN details. Visit the link bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. Select the box ‘Equity’ in the issue type, select the IPO name and enter your application number along with PAN number to check the status.

In case of successful allotment, the equity shares will be transferred to demat accounts of eligible investors by August 23. If there is no allotment of shares, refunds will be credited to bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by August 22. The stock is expected to make its debut on exchanges on August 24.

The Rs 880-crore TVS Supply Chain IPO, which was open for subscription during August 10-14, has been oversubscribed around 2.78 times.

While the retail investors’ portion received bids for shares more than 7.61 times the allotted quota, the high net worth individuals’ (HNIs) category was subscribed 2.35 times.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIB), meanwhile, bought 1.35 times the reserved portion for them.

Notably, nearly 75 percent of the TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO was reserved for QIBs, 15 percent was kept for HNIs and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.

The company had fixed the price band at Rs 187-197 per equity share, with a face value of Re 1 each. Investors could bid for a minimum of 76 shares and in multiples thereafter.

The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 280 crore. Of the fresh issue net proceeds, Rs 525 crore will be utilised for prepayment or repayment of outstanding borrowings availed by the company and their subsidiaries, inorganic growth strategy, and general corporate purposes.

“The primary goal of the IPO is to retire debt. Post the issue, we would become debt free and be left only with working debt,” Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions had told CNBC-TV18 earlier in Mumbai.