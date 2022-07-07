Automobile company TVS Motor's second attempt to make a dent in the premium motorcycle market with a 'modern retro' product TVS RONIN lent some steam to the company's stocks. The Street cheered for TVS Motor initially but shares of the company went down and closed at Rs 827, marking an uptake of a mere 0.2 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

Experts believe the market still looks positive for the motorcycle manufacturer. Shares of TVS Motor are presently trading at Rs 822, up from Rs 641 six months ago showing a nearly 30 percent increase.

“TVS’s previous premium motorcycle RR310 did not take off as per the expectations and RONIN will be TVS Motor’s second attempt to enter the premium motorcycle segment,” Amit Hiranandani, lead analyst, SMIFS Institutional Research, told CNBCTV18.com.

"If customers accept it well, TVS could gain the much-required market share in motorcycles," he said, adding he was positive on the TVS Motor stock but believes all near-term positives look factored in.

TVS Motor Company has launched three variants of the RONIN 225cc premium motorcycle. The ex-showroom price starts from Rs 1.49 lakhs to Rs 1.69 lakhs. This motorcycle is likely to compete with Royal Enfield’s range of bikes including the upcoming Hunter 350cc, along with Honda CB350, Jawa, and Yezdi.

Ronin 225cc will bridge the portfolio gap for TVS Motor Company. As per the reports, the company is planning to produce about 10,000 units per month. In addition, it is likely to export to ASEAN, Latin America, and West Asian markets.

TVS Motor Company is a two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, with four manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru, and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia.

The company registered a year-on-year growth of 22 percent in June sales at 3,08,501 units, the firm said in a press release issued on July 1. There were 2,93,715 two-wheelers sold in June, an increase of 23 percent. Domestic two-wheelers increased by 33 percent to 193,090 units. Motorcycles sold 1,46,075 units compared to 1,46,874 a year ago, while scooters sold 105,211 units.