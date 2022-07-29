Homemarket news

TVS Motor shares race to all-time high after stellar earnings, analysts see 17.5% upside

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
TVS Motor share price: Shares of TVS Motor Company soared as much as 10 percent, hitting an all-time high of Rs 947.8 on the BSE, on Friday after the motorcycle company reported a higher-than-expected set of numbers for the quarter ended June. With this, analysts see a 17.5 percent upside from the current market price.

"During the first quarter, the company posted highest ever revenue, EBITDA and profit in a quarter," TVS Motor said in an exchange filing.
Analysts said revenue growth was supported by a better product mix, price hike, and healthy exports with a favourable exchange rate.
At 9:43 am, shares of the two-wheeler company were trading 7.8 percent higher at Rs 936.05 on the BSE.
TVS Motor's net profit likely to jump more than 470 percent
Here's a look at the sales numbers:
ParticularsApr-Jun 2022Apr-Jun 2021
Motorcycles434405
Mopeds11274
Scooters306139
Electric scooters91
Three-wheelers4639
Total907658
UBS Securities noted the company's solid set of quarterly numbers but added that the best is yet to come.
It has raised its earnings per share estimate for FY23 by 14 percent, and for FY24 by 5 percent. The brokerage house said that from the valuation standpoint, TVS Motor is relatively cheaper than Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors.
Brokerage firmRatingTarget price
CitiSellRs 640
UBS SecuritiesBuyRs 1,100
Reliance SecuritiesBuyRs 1,025
Even as UBS Securities and Reliance Securities are bullish, Citi says 'sell' TVS Motor stock as the competitive landscape is tough and the company has lost market share in the domestic bikes segment.
However, Citi pointed out that April-June earnings were slightly ahead of estimate. It also noted that the management outlook is positive and that the company expects volume to sustain.
