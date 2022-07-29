TVS Motor shares race to all-time high after stellar earnings, analysts see 17.5% upside

Shares of TVS Motor Company soared as much as 10 percent, hitting an all-time high of Rs 947.8 on the BSE, on Friday after the motorcycle company reported a higher-than-expected set of numbers for the quarter ended June. With this, analysts see a 17.5 percent upside from the current market price.

"During the first quarter, the company posted highest ever revenue, EBITDA and profit in a quarter," TVS Motor said in an exchange filing.

Analysts said revenue growth was supported by a better product mix, price hike, and healthy exports with a favourable exchange rate.

At 9:43 am, shares of the two-wheeler company were trading 7.8 percent higher at Rs 936.05 on the BSE.

Here's a look at the sales numbers:

Particulars Apr-Jun 2022 Apr-Jun 2021 Motorcycles 434 405 Mopeds 112 74 Scooters 306 139 Electric scooters 9 1 Three-wheelers 46 39 Total 907 658

UBS Securities noted the company's solid set of quarterly numbers but added that the best is yet to come.

It has raised its earnings per share estimate for FY23 by 14 percent, and for FY24 by 5 percent. The brokerage house said that from the valuation standpoint, TVS Motor is relatively cheaper than Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors.

Brokerage firm Rating Target price Citi Sell Rs 640 UBS Securities Buy Rs 1,100 Reliance Securities Buy Rs 1,025

Even as UBS Securities and Reliance Securities are bullish, Citi says 'sell' TVS Motor stock as the competitive landscape is tough and the company has lost market share in the domestic bikes segment.

However, Citi pointed out that April-June earnings were slightly ahead of estimate. It also noted that the management outlook is positive and that the company expects volume to sustain.