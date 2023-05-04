TVS Motor Q4 Results: PAT rises 49% to Rs 410 crore, revenue up 19%

Shares of TVS Motor Company Limited climbed 1.12 percent to settle at Rs 1,169.85 apiece on the BSE on Thursday

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company Ltd on Thursday posted a standalone net profit of Rs 410 crore, up 49 percent on-year during the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to Rs 274.5 crore in the corresponding period of last year. The profit was much higher then CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 346 crore.

The company's revenue soared 19 percent on-year to Rs 6,605 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 5,530 crore in the same quarter of last year.

The homegrown motorcycle manufacturer's operating EBITDA rose by 22 percent to Rs 680 crore for the March quarter of FY23 as against Rs 557 crore in fourth quarter of FY22. The company's operating EBITDA margin for the quarter came in at 10.3 percent as against 10.1 percent reported in the fourth quarter of FY22.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports is at 8.68 Lakh units in the March quarter as against 8.56 lakh units registered in the quarter ended March 2022. Motorcycle sales for the quarter ended March 2023 registered 3.89 lakh units as against 4.42 lakh units in quarter that ended on March 2022.

Scooter sales for the March quarter grew by 30 percent registering 3.40 lakh units as against 2.62 lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2021-2022.

Electric vehicles registered sales of 0.43 lakh units in the March quarter as against 0.06 lakh units during the quarter ended March 2022 and 0.29 lakh units during quarter ended December 2022.

Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review is 0.29 lakh units as against 0.42 lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2021-22.