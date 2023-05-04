TVS Motor Q4 Results: PAT rises 49% to Rs 410 crore, revenue up 19%

Shares of TVS Motor Company Limited climbed 1.12 percent to settle at Rs 1,169.85 apiece on the BSE on Thursday

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company Ltd on Thursday posted a standalone net profit of Rs 410 crore, up 49 percent on-year during the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to Rs 274.5 crore in the corresponding period of last year. The profit was much higher then CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 346 crore.

The company's revenue soared 19 percent on-year to Rs 6,605 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 5,530 crore in the same quarter of last year.