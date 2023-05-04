English
TVS Motor Q4 Results: PAT rises 49% to Rs 410 crore, revenue up 19%

By Meghna Sen  May 4, 2023 5:59:25 PM IST (Updated)

Shares of TVS Motor Company Limited climbed 1.12 percent to settle at Rs 1,169.85 apiece on the BSE on Thursday

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company Ltd on Thursday posted a standalone net profit of Rs 410 crore, up 49 percent on-year during the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to Rs 274.5 crore in the corresponding period of last year. The profit was much higher then CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 346 crore.

The company's revenue soared 19 percent on-year to Rs 6,605 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 5,530 crore in the same quarter of last year.
The homegrown motorcycle manufacturer's operating EBITDA rose by 22 percent to Rs 680 crore for the March quarter of FY23 as against Rs 557 crore in fourth quarter of FY22. The company's operating EBITDA margin for the quarter came in at 10.3 percent as against 10.1 percent reported in the fourth quarter of FY22.
X