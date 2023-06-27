This analyst recommends three stocks with strong growth potential

Based on Jay Thakkar's analysis, investors looking for potential growth opportunities in the stock market should consider Metropolis Healthcare, V-Guard Industries, and Triveni Engineering. These stocks have demonstrated positive performance indicators, such as breakouts, higher highs, and upward trends. However, it is important to conduct thorough research and consider personal financial goals and risk tolerance before making any investment decisions.

Jay Thakkar, Head of Alternate Research at Sharekhan, recently shared his insights on potential investment opportunities in the stock market. Thakkar believes that three stocks, Metropolis Healthcare, V-Guard Industries, and Triveni Engineering, have displayed promising performance and offer favorable risk-reward ratios.

Thakkar's first buy call is on Metropolis Healthcare , a stock that has shown an impressive breakout from a rectangular pattern. After testing the breakout level, the stock has surpassed its previous high, currently trading above Rs 1,475-1,480. Thakkar suggested buying Metropolis Healthcare with a stop loss at Rs 1,470 and targeting a range between Rs 1,600 and Rs 1,640.

In the past month alone, the shares of Metropolis Healthcare have gained more than 15 percent, indicating strong positive momentum.

Thakkar identified V-Guard Industries as another stock with promising prospects. According to him, V-Guard Industries appears to be in a favorable position and is likely to approach levels around Rs 310 and Rs 330 in the short term. With a stop loss set at Rs 268, investors can consider buying the stock.

Over the past month, V-Guard Industries has already witnessed a substantial increase of over 14 percent, reflecting its upward trajectory.

Thakkar also highlighted Triveni Engineering as a stock worth considering. The stock has been consolidating within the range of Rs 280-295, indicating a period of stability. Thakkar recommended buying Triveni Engineering with a stop loss below Rs 280 and a target of Rs 300 on the upside.

This investment opportunity offers a favorable risk-reward ratio, with the stock having appreciated by over 2 percent in the past month.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.