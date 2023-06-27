CNBC TV18
This analyst recommends three stocks with strong growth potential

By Reema Tendulkar  Jun 27, 2023 2:46:06 PM IST (Published)

Based on Jay Thakkar's analysis, investors looking for potential growth opportunities in the stock market should consider Metropolis Healthcare, V-Guard Industries, and Triveni Engineering. These stocks have demonstrated positive performance indicators, such as breakouts, higher highs, and upward trends. However, it is important to conduct thorough research and consider personal financial goals and risk tolerance before making any investment decisions.

Jay Thakkar, Head of Alternate Research at Sharekhan, recently shared his insights on potential investment opportunities in the stock market. Thakkar believes that three stocks, Metropolis Healthcare, V-Guard Industries, and Triveni Engineering, have displayed promising performance and offer favorable risk-reward ratios.

Thakkar's first buy call is on Metropolis Healthcare, a stock that has shown an impressive breakout from a rectangular pattern. After testing the breakout level, the stock has surpassed its previous high, currently trading above Rs 1,475-1,480. Thakkar suggested buying Metropolis Healthcare with a stop loss at Rs 1,470 and targeting a range between Rs 1,600 and Rs 1,640.
