Trim at every rise or buy on every dip? JM Financials has a strategy and its top picks

The Nifty50 index has gained 8 percent in June, outperforming most global indices. During the same period, large-cap indices have underperformed the mid-cap and small-cap indices by 3 percent and 7 percent respectively.

It is pertinent to note that the broader 50-share NSE frontline index has recovered 40 percent from its lows in March 2020 even as the economy contracted and earnings have been revised downwards for FY21 and FY22 respectively.

Given the wide divergence between the market and macro conditions, what investors should do – trim at every rise or buy on every dip?

Brokerage house JM Financial suggests a 'gradual trim' at every rise approach as the earnings downgrade momentum persists. It added that investors must note that lower rates do not result in higher multiples all the time.

Just as valuations were irrelevant heading into the correction, they are probably irrelevant on the mend too, explained the brokerage.

So what led to such a huge recovery?

To support the economy, the central bank has provided stimulus amounting to 12 percent of GDP in addition to the various fiscal stimuli. These have provided significant support to the stock markets, in their view.

Also, it noted that, after the outflow of $8.4 billion in March, the FII inflows have been robust at $4.2 billion since 1 May, also uplifted the sentiment.

Portfolio

The brokerage is overweight on pharma, consumer discretionary/industrials and real estate, neutral on IT and financials and underweight on staples, energy and utilities.

Large-cap picks include Asian Paints, Avenue Supermarts, Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life, and RIL.