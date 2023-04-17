homemarket NewsTridhya Tech files draft IPO papers with SEBI for Rs 35 crore issue

Tridhya Tech files draft IPO papers with SEBI for Rs 35 crore issue

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 17, 2023 2:04:33 PM IST (Published)

Earlier this year, Tridhya Tech made it to the headlines after gifting cars to its employees.

Software development firm Tridhya Tech Ltd. on Monday said it has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise Rs 35 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The equity shares offered through the public issue are proposed to be listed on the Emerge platform of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Ahmedabad-based company said in a statement.


Tridhya Tech is involved in full-service software development which includes all IT services and resources. The company offers turnkey consultancy services to sectors like e-commerce, real estate, transport and logistics and insurance.

As on January 2023, Tridhya had a total of 162 employees, including permanent and on-call software professionals and technicians. At the group level, the company has more than 1,000 employees. Apart from India, the company operates in several international markets including Australia, Canada, Japan, Qatar, Singapore, Switzerland, UK and USA.

Earlier this year, Tridhya Tech made it to the headlines after gifting cars to its employees. Tridhya Tech gifted 13 Toyota Glanza cars, each costing between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh, to the employees on the occasion of the company completing five years of inception.

Ramesh Marand, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Tridhya Tech, had said that the progress made by the company was a result of the employees' hard work. Thus, the company introduced a recognition programme to reward them.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
