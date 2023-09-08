Transformers and Rectifiers shares hit 20% upper circuit ahead of board meet to consider fundraising options

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TRIL) shares soared nearly 20 percent to hit a record high on Friday after the company announced that its board will meet on September 12 to consider a proposal for raising funds.

TRIL shares jumped 19.97 percent to hit a record high of Rs 151.40 per share on BSE as trading volume surged by more than two-times in morning deals. The company has an upper circuit limit of 20 percent per day.

Around 3.52 lakh shares of the company changed hands on BSE against the two-week average trading volume of 1.52 lakh. On NSE, more than 47 lakh shares traded in morning deals with the stock surging more than 19 percent to hit all-time high of Rs 151.60 per share, hitting the upper circuit.

At the last count, the shares had eased gains, and were trading 14.8 percent higher.

TRIL in a late night filing on Thursday informed bourses that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, 12th September, 2023, to consider a fundraising proposal, among others.

The company plans to raise funds by way of preferential issue of equity shares or equity-linked securities, securities convertible into equity shares secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures or other means.

The securities will be issued to non-promoter investors through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

The company did not disclose the amount of funds that it seeks to raise through various options.

TRIL manufactures a wide variety of transformers and switchgears. It is one of a few companies that manufacture high rated value transformers that are 220KV, 400KV, 765KV and also 1200KV indigenously.

It has been undertaking backward integration and now manufactures majority of the key components in-house to support the quality, timely delivery and to achieve better operational efficiency.

The company in July had announced bagging orders worth Rs 134 crore from a central utility, taking its total order book to Rs 1,955 crore as of date.