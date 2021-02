Trading hours on both the major stock exchanges have been extended till 5 pm for equity and equity derivate markets, only for Wednesday. Both the exchanges took a joint decision to extend the trading time after trading at NSE was shut down due to some technical glitches.

Pre-open trading will begin at 3:30 pm and normal trading will continue from 3:45 onwards till 5 pm.

"BSE equity and equity derivatives markets will remain open till 5 pm today as decided jointly between exchanges today. All other markets timings will remain as normal," Ashish Chauhan, MD and CEO of BSE told reporters.

For F&O, CD, COM, SLB, CM segments, trading will re-open at 15:45 and close at 17:00. The daily cut-off time for F&O and CM segment will end at 17:30 and 17:45, respectively. One session of one hour will be carried out for the call auction illiquid session, it will begin at 16:00.

Trading was halted at NSE since 11:40 pm after the price for cash and derivative segments did not update even after an hour. NSE had decided to cancel all the pending orders and allowed traders to put fresh orders during the pre-open session. Meanwhile, trading continued without any issues with BSE.

The problem was at the end of NSE's two telecom service providers, they were not able to provide telecom links to the exchange on time. Day traders in the cash and F&O markets were affected the most due to the stoppage.

