Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Economy

US-China trade war’s losers could include microchips, energy, banks

Updated : August 19, 2019 08:32 AM IST

Stocks of companies that do lots of business with China, such as chipmakers and other technology companies, are obvious candidates for investors to sell when trade worries rise.
The latest tariffs cover about $300 million of Chinese goods, many of them consumer products that were exempt from early rounds of taxes.
US-China trade war’s losers could include microchips, energy, banks
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank files draft papers for Rs 1,200 crore IPO

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank files draft papers for Rs 1,200 crore IPO

Brokerages lower their earnings estimates for FY20 after weak Q1 results

Brokerages lower their earnings estimates for FY20 after weak Q1 results

Overdrive: First drive of MG Hector 1.5T DCT

Overdrive: First drive of MG Hector 1.5T DCT

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV