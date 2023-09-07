Trade Setup for September 8: Nifty 50 just 1.3% away from 20,000 - Here are the key levels to watch

The Nifty 50 is up nearly 300 points this week so far and is up for five days in a row. The last time it gained five days in a row was back in July. With this move, the index is set for its second straight weekly gain and its first two-week advance in three months.

What finally spurred the index was the contribution of banking stocks that had been underperforming all through this week. The Nifty 50 is just six points shy of the 19,733 closing it had on August 1. To report a weekly gain, the index has to close above 19,435 on Friday.

The Nifty 50 is now just 230 points shy of the 20,000 mark.

For the trend following traders, 19,650 becomes an important level for the Nifty 50, said Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities. Till the index sustains above those levels, he expects the Nifty 50 to rise towards 19,800 - 19,825. "The uptrend could be vulnerable below 19,650," he added.

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities said that Nifty 50's overall chart pattern is indicating a larger upside breakout of broader consolidation / triangle pattern of the last five weeks for potential targets of 20,000 - 20,200. "Any dips towards 19,650 - 19,600 should be considered a buying opportunity.

The Nifty Bank finally turned up on Thursday with all constituents firing all cylinders. The index closed at the highest level in a month and within touching distance of the 45,000 mark. Thursday's surge also means that the index has turned positive for the week and will need a close above the mark of 44,436 to register its third straight weekly gain.

"The Nifty Bank has experienced a fresh breakout on the daily chart," said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. A support for the index has now formed at 44,500, which also coincides with the 20-DMA of the index. He expects the banking index to reach levels of 45,200 - 45,500 on the upside.

Shipbuilding stocks were on a tear on Thursday with all three - Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard and Garden Reach Shipbuilders hitting record high levels. All three companies have at least doubled their market capitalisation in 2023 so far. With Thursday's move, the government's stake in all three companies combined, crossed Rs 50,000 crore.

"I was a big bull in these shipyard companies. Mazagon Dock around Rs 200-250 levels I was advising people to buy and kept on telling them to buy till about Rs 1,000 level. However what the rallies that we are seeing in this sector defies logic. So now I would be extremely careful at this stage on these stocks which have really really run up. The orderbook or the profitability projections of these companies does not justify these kind of valuations. So I would be extremely cautious and would request investors to be cautious when they are buying into these stocks," Sudip Bandopadhyay of Inditrade Capital said.

What are the F&O Cues Indicating?

Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh long positions on Thursday, meaning an increase in price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Granules India 1.44% 13.20% Larsen & Toubro 4.37% 12.77% Bata India 2.53% 12.02% NTPC 1.33% 11.17% Syngene 0.50% 10.63%

Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh short positions on Thursday, meaning a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Birlasoft -1.05% 8.66% Ramco Cement -2.06% 7.42% Britannia -0.87% 6.59% CONCOR -1.16% 4.62% United Spirits -0.61% 4.42%

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Friday's trading session:

Bajaj Finserv: Bajaj Allianz General August total premium at Rs 1,677.87 crore; total premium up to August at Rs 9,228.81 crore.

Landmark Cars: Signs LoI with Mahindra & Mahindra to open a dealership in West Bengal's Howrah. The dealership will engage in sales and after sales of Mahindra's personal, pickup & supro range of vehicles.

LTIMindtree: Launches AdSpark & Smart Service Operations for Retail media.

Sterlite Tech: Partners with TruVista to drive growth and enhancement of South Carolina's Rural Connectivity Infra.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Signs Master Ship Repair Agreement with the US government represented by NAVSUP Fleet Logistics center. This is a non-financial agreement & is expected to open up voyage repairs of US Navy Ships.

Tata Steel: Has signed a pact with Avaada for Odisha Green Hydrogen, according to a Bloomberg report.

Shemaroo Entertainment: CGST & Central Excise Department carry out searches at the company's premises on September 5. Joint MD, CEO & CFO arrested on September 6 and bail granted to them on September 7.

Foreign investors remained net sellers in the cash market on Thursday, while domestic institutions were buyers in a small quantity.

Rupak De of LKP Securities said that the Nifty 50 sentiments remain positive as long as the index sustains above 19,550. He expects the gains to extend to levels of 19,900 - 20,000 in the near term, provided the bullish sentiments remain intact.

"I'm looking at a 2,000-3,000 point rally on the IT index from current levels. So all your top stocks could contribute significantly, which is going to help the Nifty. The Bank Nifty is still a bit of a laggard, it needs to get past 45,000 on a closing basis, if that happens, we are looking at great strength. Otherwise, Bank Nifty just remains a market performer," Gautam Shah of Goldilocks Premium Research said.