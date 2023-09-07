Trade Setup for September 7: Buy on dips remains in place for Nifty 50 ahead of weekly options expiry

In Wednesday's Trade Setup, we mentioned to you about the not-so-positive global cues owing to the rising prices of oil and simultaneously rising US Dollar. Neither bode well for the markets. But the Nifty 50 has remained resilient and defiant. The index recovered nearly 100 points from the day's low to close above the 19,600 mark.

The recovery from the day's low means that the buy-on-dips template is well in place for the index and previous resistance zones are turning into supports. Supports have now shifted to 19,500, a level that the index found difficult to cross through most of August.

With Wednesday's move, the index is now up for four days in a row and in seven out of the last eight sessions.

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities expects further upside for the Nifty 50 in the coming sessions as the short-term trend continues to remain positive. "Any dips towards the support of 19,500 is likely to be a buying opportunity," he said, adding that the next level to watch on the upside is 19,800.

"A promising intraday reversal formation is indicating a strong possibility of further upside from current levels," said Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities. For trend following traders, 19,550 will be the trend deciding level, above which, the index can move to 19,650 - 19,700. Below that, the index can move to 19,500 - 19,460.

The Nifty 50 continues to edge higher but there is no such sign visible in the Nifty Bank, which continues to underperform. The index fell another 100 points on Wednesday and closed below 44,500, which was said to be a key support for the index. In another cause of worry, Wednesday's high was lower than Tuesday's, as was the low.

The Nifty Bank Relative Strength Index (RSI) is on the verge of forming a bearish crossover, indicating potential weakness, said Rupak De of LKP Securities, who expects the index to fall towards 44,000, with resistance seen at 44,600 on the higher end. He advises traders to stick to the sell on rallies strategy till the time the index gives a decisive breakout above 45,000.

Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities said that the Nifty Bank has formed a long-legged doji candle on the daily charts, which indicates indecision. A strong close above 44,600 is needed for the Nifty Bank bulls to make a comeback, he said.

A news made the rounds yesterday that Tata Consumer Products was in talks to acquire a 51 percent stake in Haldirams. The news sent the stock higher by over 4 percent. However, both parties have denied this development. Hence, it remains to be seen how the stock reacts to this denial as it moved higher in anticipation of a positive development.

"It's something which is a paradigm shift for a company like Tata Consumer. They've done remarkably well in terms of creating depth in the product mix and the distribution player. But Tata Consumer continues to be a great stock in any case, It's a super franchise. There's nothing that they've done wrong and they just keep on improving with every acquisition, with every new launch, it just gets strong," said Prakash Diwan, market expert.

What Are F&O Cues Indicating?

Nfity 50's September futures have added 0.8 percent and 78,600 shares in Open Interest on Wednesday. They are now trading at a premium of 47.8 points from a 78.65 points premium earlier. On the other hand, the Nifty Bank has added 6.1 percent and 1.2 lakh shares in Open Interest. Nifty 50's Put-Call Ratio is now at 1.32 from 1.41 earlier.

Manappuram Finance and SAIL have entered the F&O ban list from today's session, while Indiabulls Housing Finance, Balrampur Chini, BHEL, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper and India Cements remain in the ban list.

Nifty 50 on the Call side for September 7 expiry:

For today's expiry, the Nifty 50 call strikes between 19,600 and 19,700 have seen Open Interest addition, while the 19,500 strike has seen shedding.

Strike OI Change Premium 19,700 47.59 Lakh Added 4.7 19,650 45.93 Lakh Added 13.8 19,600 14.87 Lakh Added 32.45 19,500 21.65 Lakh Shed 96.95

Nifty 50 on the Put side for September 7 expiry:

On the downside, the Nifty 50 put strikes between 19,500 and 19,600 have seen Open Interest addition for today's expiry. In some unusual activity, the 19,050 Put strike has seen Open Interest shedding, a level that is 550 points away.

Strike OI Change Premium 19,550 52.85 Lakh Added 18.6 19,450 39.77 Lakh Added 4.2 19,600 37.76 Lakh Added 37.9 19,050 23.37 Lakh Shed 1.1

Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh long positions on Wednesday, meaning an increase in both price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Lupin 1.83% 16.04% United Spirits 2.40% 13.02% Chambal Fertilisers 0.93% 8.51% Mahanagar Gas 2.66% 8.24% Glenmark 0.06% 7.78%

Here are the stocks that added fresh short positions on Wednesday, meaning a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change L&T Technology Services -0.01% 11.11% JK Cement -0.68% 11.06% GNFC -0.40% 8.73% Axis Bank -1.49% 8.55% ICICI Bank -0.99% 6.90%

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of today's trading session:

Reliance Industries: Reliance Retail signs a JV agreement with Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma for a 51 percent majority stake.

TCS: Enters into a strategic partnership with Jaguar Land Rover to help build its technology architecture to support its reimagine strategy.

Tata Consumer Products: Denies reports of being in talks with Haldiram to acquire a 51 percent stake.

Lupin: Collaborates with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. & COPD Foundation to expand access to medication for COPD patients. Collaboration to expand availability of Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder to COPD Patients in the US.

Paytm: CNBC-TV18 exclusively reports that the company has dropped plans to start an insurance business and that it has no plans to enter any other line of financial services.

Biocon: Biocon Biologics completes integration of Viatris Biosimilars' business in North America.

Force Motors: Total production at 3,032 units, domestic sales at 2,601 units, while exports at 675 units.

REC: Signs $100 million foreign currency term loan agreement with EXIM Bank.

Responsive Industries: Wins a contact from the Indian Railways for its Garib Rath initiative.

Foreign investors continued to remain net sellers on Wednesday and were joined by domestic institutions as well. The numbers are influened by block deals seen in stocks like Dreamfolks, PG Electroplast and Shriram Finance.

LKP's De said that the Nifty 50 is showcasing strength as evident from the strength in its RSI. He expects the index to touch levels of 19,750 or even 20,000 in the near-term. On the downside, he sees support at 19,440 and a buy-on-dips strategy can remain in place till these levels hold.

Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi expects 19,700 to be the real test for the Nifty 50 bulls. "If this is taken out on a closing basis then we can see some short squeeze in the market," he said. On the downside, 19,500 can act as a strong support.