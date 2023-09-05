Trade Setup for September 6: Will banks put their hand up in taking the Nifty 50 past 19,600?

They say "Slow and steady, wins the race." The Nifty 50 is following that to the 'T.' The index is slowly but steadily inching higher, not at the breakneck speed at which it did in July, but it is. Participants are now hopeful that this slow and steady move will eventually take the index past 19,600, at which it faces its next resistance.

That mark is just 25 points away. Tuesday's high of 19,587 will be the first hurdle to cross, before moving towards 19,600.

And while the Nifty 50 is getting support from other pockets of the market, say IT and even Reliance on Tuesday, the one key pocket that is not putting its hand up is banks. We will get to that too. But lets first take a look at what the Nifty 50 charts are suggesting, although they have not moved much on Tuesday.

"The Nifty 50 has sustained a breakout from a descending channel on the daily chart," said Rupak De of LKP Securities. He expects the trend to remain favourable as long as the index remains above 19,440 and advises traders to use a buy on dips strategy until these levels.

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities advises caution on the rupee volatility, which can impact FII flows in the near-term. He expects 19,500 to be a key support for the Nifty 50, above which it can move towards 19,620 - 19,650. Below 19,500, the index may fall towards 19,420.

As we mentioned earlier, the banks are not willing to put their hand up in taking the Nifty 50 higher. HDFC Bank on Tuesday was the biggest contributor to the Nifty 50 downside. The Nifty Bank index ended lower on Tuesday but still managed a close above the 44,500 mark. It appears to have entered that consolidation zone that the Nifty 50 had entered during the last two weeks of August.

Incidentally, Wednesday will be the first Nifty Bank weekly expiry after the revision of the contracts.

The Nifty Bank has a support at 44,500 and resistance at 44,650, said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. Despite the consolidation, he advises traders to buy the dip as a breakout above 44,700 will take the index towards the 45,000 mark.

Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said that fresh buying in the Nifty Bank is only seen above the mark of 44,800, while 44,400 on the downside will be an important support to hold.

Raymond turned out to be the stock of the day on Tuesday, ending nearly 10 percent higher and at a record high. The stock saw two brokerages - Jefferies and Motilal Oswal initiate coverage with a buy rating and a similar price target of Rs 2,600. You can read more about that here.

"It has been making fresh highs and showing great momentum on the upside. Initially, when the stock broke out above the highs of Rs 1,600, we had taken a target of around Rs 2,000 with a possibility of Rs 2,350 as the extension. So I think we are heading towards Rs 2,350 at least and then we will take it from there," Mitessh Thakkar, technical analyst said.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh long positions on Tuesday, meaning an increase in price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Can Fin Homes 2.29% 19.19% Glenmark 4.37% 18.62% IEX 0.58% 14.55% Coforge 2.07% 10.22% JK Cement 2.48% 9.07%

Lets look at the stocks that added fresh short positions on Tuesday, meaning a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Delta Corp -0.80% 18.13% ICICI Prudential -3.03% 12.75% SBI Life -1.35% 9.93% M&M Financial -1.07% 8.54% Samvardhana Motherson -2.48% 7.64%

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Wednesday's trading session:

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Signs co-lending agreement with State Bank of India for providing priority sector loans and periodical assignments of loan portfolios. Collections in this arrangement will be managed by M&M Finance. SBI will also pay certain service charge based on a pre-agreed formula.

Jio Financial Services: NSE announces exclusion of JFS from its indices on September 7. Nuvama says passive funds will offload 10.5 crore shares of the company in the last 30 minutes of trade on Wednesday.

Vedanta: Zambia government returns ownership and management of Konkola Copper Mines to Vedanta Resources.

NBCC: Signs MoU with the Kerala State Housing Board for the development of 17.9 acres of land parcel of the KSHB at Merine Derive, Kochi.

Piramal Enterprises: Rs 1,200 crore tender offer buyback of equity shares closes today.

Foreign investors continued to remain net sellers in the cash market on Tuesday, while domestic institutions were buyers.

Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com said that the Nifty 50 is set for a short-term pullback towards levels of 18,700 - 18,400, once the index crosses the 19,620 - 19,700 zone. "So ones those levels are met, the next stage of short term decline is set to come in. I am working with the thesis that we are going to drop to 18,700-18,400 zone and then head back to the fresh record high levels," he said.

Bala also said that the rally in the midcap and smallcap stocks is coming to an end as it is reaching an exhaustion point. "The price turn hasn’t come yet but pretty soon it will. The trigger for the turn is probably going to come from the global markets. So we will see the end of smallcap and midcap rally pretty soon," he said.