Trade Setup for September 4: Has the Nifty 50 opened the doors for a move towards 19,600?

The markets have a mind of their own. Every time we try speaking decisively about a trend in place, it generally tends to go in the opposite direction. Last Friday, we spoke to you about the Nifty 50 being in threat of posting its worst weekly losing streak in three years. Instead, it ended up posting its best single-day performance in two months.

Friday's close was only the second instance since August 16 when the Nifty 50 has managed to sustain above the 19,400 mark. It now finds itself at a key resistance level of 19,450, as it reversed around 20 points from the day's high of 19,458. The question now is, has the Nifty 50 opened the doors for a move towards 19,600?

"The Nifty 50 has formed a double bottom on the daily and intraday charts, indicating a strong possibility of a fresh uptrend," said Amol Athawale of Kotak Securities. Above 19,350, the Nifty 50 can move towards 19,575, while a slip below that can take it back to 19,220, he added.

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities expects further upside in the short-term for the Nifty 50. He sees next hurdles for the index at 19,600 and 19,800 in the next few weeks with immediate support at 19,350.

The September F&O series began on a positive note for the Nifty Bank as well. It managed to claw its way back above the 44,000 mark after a close below it last Thursday. However, it is yet to cross the highs of August 28 and 29, as it continued to face a hurdle above the 44,500 mark.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities also agrees that the next hurdle for the Nifty Bank is indeed 44,500, above which, the index can see fresh upward movement. The overall stance of the index, according to Shah, is bullish, as long as it manages to hold on to the support levels of 44,000 - 43,800.

The Nifty Bank took support at its 100-DMA of 43,930 and bounced for a second straight day, said Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities. He further said that a close above Friday's high of 44,569 will trigger fresh upward movement in the index.

BHEL was the stock of last week. The PSU came into the limelight after it won a large order from NTPC. It closed at a seven-year high on Friday. The stock also gained 30 percent last week, which was its best weekly performance since it went public in 1991. You can read more about that here.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh long positions on Friday, meaning an increase in both price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change BHEL 11.53% 34.52% India Cements 10.62% 25.44% Vodafone Idea 10.38% 20.92% ONGC 3.76% 16.68% Oracle Financial Services 1.13% 15.52%

Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh short positions on Friday, meaning a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Torrent Pharma -3.11% 26.23% Indiabulls Housing Finance -0.98% 16.83% Escorts Kubota -0.28% 16.27% RBL Bank -0.13% 9.48% HDFC AMC -0.01% 8.35%

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Monday's trading session:

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Uday Kotak resigns as MD & CEO with immediate effect. His term was to end on December 31. He told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction that the board has sent two names to the RBI as his potential successor. Joint MD Dipak Gupta to be interim CEO till December 31, subject to RBI approval. More details here.

Jio Financial Services: Circuit filter revised higher to 20 percent from 5 percent. The stock will also be removed from the T2T segment.

IDFC First Bank: Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners buys 2.6 percent stake in the lender via block deals on Friday.

GMR Power: Arm GMR Smart Electricity Distribution receives a LoA worth Rs 5,123.4 crore from Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam.

Reliance / ONGC / OMCs: Government cuts windfall tax on crude petroleum from Rs 7,100 per tonne to Rs 6,700 per tonne. SAED on diesel to increase to Rs 6 from Rs 5.50 per litre. SAED on ATF increased to Rs 4 from Rs 2 per litre.

Biocon: Acquires Eywa Pharma's oral solid dosage manufacturing facility in New Jersey for $7.7 million.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Signs a license agreement for an 80 room property in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The hotel is expected to be operational by Q3 of financial year 2025.

IDBI Bank: The governement has invited bids to appoint an asset valuer for strategic disinvestment.

Maharashtra Seamless: Gets orders worth Rs 157 crore from Oil India and Indian Oil Corporation for supply of seamless pipes.

What Are Global Cues Indicating?

US markets ended mixed on Friday with the Dow Jones outperforming its peers. The index ended 100 points higher to notch its best week since July.

On the other hand, the S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent, while the Nasdaq ended with minor losses. Indices ended off the day's high though, as the Dow, at one point, traded with gains of as high as 250 points.

For the week, the Nasdaq added 3.3 percent, while the S&P 500 had its best week since June, gaining 2.5 percent.

Both foreign and domestic investors were buyers in the cash market on Friday and that is courtesy of a slew of block deals in stocks like IDFC First Bank, Five Star Business Finance and others.

Rupak De of LKP Securities noted that the Nifty 50 has moved above the 21-Day Exponential Moving Average for the first time in several days as well as broken out of a falling channel. He sees an immediate resistance for the index at 19,530, above which, the index could continue its uptrend. Downside support is seen at 19,340.

"On the upside, the Nifty 50 has several hurdles during the placement of the falling trendline," said Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi. He further said that 19,600 may act as an immediate hurdle and a close above the same can bring the bulls back in action.