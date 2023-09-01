Trade Setup for September 1: Nifty 50 may fall another 100-200 points if it slips below this level

A new month and a new series - everything is new for the Nifty 50. But the trend? Will that be new as well? Or will the last two weeks of August continue to cast a shadow on the Nifty 50's performance in September as well? We have the next 30 days to find an answer to that.

Share Market Live NSE

No amount of MSCI inflows were able to rescue the Nifty 50 from tumbling down towards their support level of 19,250, where it eventually closed on the August F&O expiry. It turned out to be the first negative F&O series since March and the first negative month as well.

Today's session will have the Nifty 50 react to a slew of economic data. Auto companies will start to report their monthly sales figures, India's GDP grew at 7.8 percent for the June quarter, while the manufacturing PMI data for August will also be reported today.

For traders, 19,220 will act as a sacrosanct support zone and if the Nifty 50 falls below that, the selling pressure may accelerate towards 19,150 - 19,125, said Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities. The index has formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, which is negative. Sustaining above 19,220 can take the index back towards 19,320 - 19,380, he added.

Rupak De of LKP Securities said that the overall sentiment remains pessimistic with any rally being sold into. The initial support for the index is now at 19,200 and below that, the Nifty 50 can fall towards levels of 19,000. The sell-on-rise strategy will be negated only if the Nifty closes above 19,500.

The MSCI flows managed to lead a 100-point recovery in the Nifty Bank from the day's low but that was not enough to prevent a close below the mark of 44,000 for the index. The banking index fell nearly 1,700 points in the August series. Majority of the underperformance is coming from the heavyweights, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, both of which were among the top losers in the August series.

In case the Nifty Bank fails to hold the 44,000 mark, the additional selling pressure may push it down towards the mark of 43,000, said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. Immediate obstacle on the upside is at 44,200, a break above which can take the index back towards 45,000.

Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities said that the Nifty Bank recovered from its 100-DMA at 43,920 and its key downside support lies at 43,800. A break below that an take the index another 500 points lower.

Shares of Gokaldas Exports finally witnessed some profit booking on Thursday after surging nearly 40 percent in two sessions. The stock surged to a record high after its latest acquisition, which the street viewed positively. After a surge of 20 percent and 16 percent respectively over Tuesday and Wednesday, the stock ended 10 percent lower on Thursday.

"I wouldn't recommend selling them because these are great long term stories - buying into them itself requires a lot of research and conviction, which is now there in place," said Dipan Mehta of Elixir Equities. "But from a fresh investing perspective, I think it's better to just wait and watch, have that compression of P/E multiple of even three, four times or so and that will provide some amount of margin of safety," he added.