By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Friday, September 9: A sustainable move above 17,800 may be followed by a sharp upmove towards 18,200 in the near term, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks scaled three-week closing highs on Thursday, with the Nifty50 coming within one point of key resistance at 17,800 boosted by financial and IT shares.

The 50-scrip index stands more than one percent above its long-term simple moving average.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow, sitting at the upper end of its sideways range of the past 6-7 sessions, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

A sustainable move above the crucial 17,800 level above could open up a sharp upmove ahead, he said.

More upside on the cards for Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank's move to surpass the crucial hurdle of 40,000 decisively suggests room for further upside, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"Momentum oscillators are in a strong buy zone, which confirms internal strength. The index is likely to test 41,000-41,500 levels and lower-end support remains at 39,000," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the September 9 session:

Global markets

European markets rose on Thursday led by mining and banking stocks, ahead of what could be the ECB's biggest-ever interest rate hike. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.6 percent at the last count. The central bank is widely expected to announce a hike of 50-75 bps in key interest rates.

S&P 500 futures were flat, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty50's short-term trend remains positive.

"A sustainable move above 17,800 is likely to lead to sharp momentum towards 18,200 in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 17,650," he said.

Key moving averages

Both Nifty50 and Nifty Bank stand above all of their five-, 10-, 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,770.6 40,151.9 10 17,738.2 39,938.9 20 17,684.6 39,758.8 50 17,644.6 39,636.7 100 17,591 39,206.6 200 17,595.6 38,894.3

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to net purchase Indian shares for a third straight day on Thursday, in line with the trend in the past few weeks.

Last month, they made net purchases to the tune of Rs 22,025.8 crore — the first month of net inflows after 10 straight months of outflows, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 7,068.9 crore.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,900, with 1.3 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and at 17,300, with 1.1 lakh.

This indicates immediate resistance at 17,900 followed by a major hurdle at 18,000, and immediate support at 17,300 followed by a strong base at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ASTRAL 849,475 2,441 0.44% 18.58% SHREECEM 313,125 24,100 5.73% 14.37% IOC 83,401,500 73.45 2.16% 11.94% HINDPETRO 19,375,200 252.45 3.04% 10.77% AXISBANK 43,020,000 784.5 3.61% 10.68%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) RAIN 11,511,500 202.3 -1.29% -2.80% IDEA 639,870,000 9.75 -1.02% -2.14% PFC 53,059,600 116.8 -1.31% -2.00% EXIDEIND 25,412,400 170.3 -1.10% -1.43% CROMPTON 4,531,500 412.25 -1.01% -1.06%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) RAMCOCEM 4,245,750 782.05 1.32% -3.06% CUB 9,175,000 177.55 3.17% -2.34% ALKEM 466,400 3,139.90 1.15% -1.37% DELTACORP 18,903,700 211 0.52% -1.23% BHEL 117,180,000 62.9 1.29% -0.96%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDIGO 2,506,800 1,957.65 -0.98% 114.18% ICICIGI 3,755,725 1,236.70 -1.47% 12.14% TATAMOTORS 65,249,325 443.95 -0.74% 11.78% PERSISTENT 658,500 3,302.45 -0.56% 8.36% FEDERALBNK 78,040,000 118.7 -0.38% 7.88%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 32 stocks in the broadest index on BSE — the BSE 500 — hit 52-week highs:

ABFRL BANKBARODA KSB SKFINDIA ADANIENT COALINDIA M&M SUMICHEM AMBUJACEM COCHINSHIP M&MFIN TIINDIA APOLLOTYRE GRINDWELL MAHLIFE TIMKEN ASAHIINDIA ICICIBANK MAZDOCK VBL ASTERDM IDFC PATANJALI VINATIORGA ASTRAL INDIANB SBILIFE WELCORP BAJAJHLDNG ITC SCHAEFFLER YESBANK

52-week lows

On the flipside, Natco Pharma and Sanofi were the only stock in the 500-scrip pack to hit 52-week lows.