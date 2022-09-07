Trade setup for Sept 8: The bulls may attempt to take Nifty towards 17,800 soon

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Thursday, September 8: The Nifty50 appears to be stuck in a broad range but a move towards 17,800 in the near term cannot be ruled out, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks recovered most of the day's losses in a choppy session on Wednesday helped by strength in IT, healthcare and FMCG stocks, though weakness in auto and financial shares played spoilsport.

Globally, investors awaited the release of the Fed's Beige Book — which summarises the state of the world's largest economy — due later in the day.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart, reflecting sideways movement in the market around 17,400-17,750 levels, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

The emergence of buying interest at the lower levels on the the 50-scrip index is a positive indication, he said.

Time to buy banks stocks on dips

The Nifty Bank appears to be stuck in a 1,500-point range with stiff resistance at 40,000 and support at 38,500 , said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

" A break on either side will lead to a trending move... A breach of immediate support at 39,200 will see a further decline towards the 38,800-38,500 zone. The bias remains on the buy side as long as the support level is held ," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the September 8 session:

Global markets

The three main US indices rose in early deals on Wednesday, but the upside was limited as bond yields continued to rise and investors pricing in aggressive moves by the Fed to suppress inflation.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones were up 0.3 percent each, and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.4 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view that an attempt by the Nifty50 towards the hurdle of 17,800 in the coming sessions cannot be ruled out.

"The index's short-term trend remains rangebound at 17,400-17,750 levels. As the Nifty has moved up from close to the lower end of the range, there is a possibility of it making an attempt towards the upper end as well as crucial resistance around 17,800 in the coming sessions," he said.

Key moving averages

Both Nifty50 and Nifty Bank stand above their long-term simple moving averages.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,629.4 39,484.4 10 17,616 39,499.5 20 17,644.5 39,656.9 50 17,603.2 39,437.4 100 17,584.2 39,099 200 17,574.2 38,802.2

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following resistance and support levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,450 17,800 Nifty Bank 38,900 39,900

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged net purchasers of Indian shares on Wednesday, in line with the trend in the past few weeks.

Last month, they made net purchases to the tune of Rs 22,025.8 crore — the first month of net inflows after 10 straight months of outflows, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 7,068.9 crore.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 2.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,900, with 1.4 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with 2.1 lakh contracts, and at 17,500, with 1.6 lakh.

This indicates immediate resistance at 17,900 followed by a major hurdle at the 18,000 mark, and immediate support at 17,500 followed by a strong base at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CONCOR 5,720,000 723.5 7.98% 64.39% JKCEMENT 256,500 2,843.50 4.37% 28.65% ACC 2,874,750 2,413 2.68% 18.49% RAMCOCEM 3,694,100 770.5 1.72% 16.45% FSL 16,395,600 114.6 6.46% 13.10%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) EXIDEIND 26,373,600 172.35 -1.51% -3.29% TVSMOTOR 8,220,800 1,040.30 -1.17% -2.16% ASHOKLEY 50,710,000 163.05 -1.78% -1.89% ABB 1,186,250 3,336 -0.89% -1.39% CANFINHOME 2,173,275 645.3 -0.35% -0.63%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DIXON 707,500 4,355 3.73% -7.93% GSPL 3,610,000 239.9 2.78% -2.63% INDUSTOWER 16,108,400 203.5 1.12% -2.62% CUMMINSIND 3,929,400 1,231.90 0.37% -1.99% DABUR 9,527,500 574.8 0.42% -1.31%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PERSISTENT 546,150 3,325.15 -1.35% 21.09% INDIGO 2,285,700 1,952 -3.88% 17.63% BAJAJ-AUTO 2,254,250 3,831.20 -2.53% 17.59% TATAMOTORS 59,916,975 447.1 -2.87% 16.66% BSOFT 6,877,000 320.1 -1.58% 13.82%