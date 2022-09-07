    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Trade setup for Sept 7: Nifty50 may resume uptrend only after the bulls take it past 17,800

    By Sandeep Singh

    Trade setup for Wednesday, September 7: The Nifty50 may continue to move within a range with the possibility of an upmove only after it crosses 17,800, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

    Indian equity benchmarks failed to hold on to the green amid mixed global cues on Tuesday, dragged by losses in financial, FMCG and IT shares though gains in oil & gas and metal stocks arrested the fall.
    What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?
    The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, suggesting a high wave-type pattern, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
    The 50-scrip index could continue to move sideways over the next few sessions, he said.
    Time to buy banks stocks on dips
    The Nifty Bank continues to meet resistance around the 40,000 mark, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
    "A slide below immediate downside support in the 39,500-39,400 zone will lead to a move towards 38,800-38,500 levels. The bias remains on the upside and once should take a buy-on-dips approach," he added.
    Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the September 7 session:
    European shares began the day in the green, tracking cautious gains across Asia, after a bleak start to the week on worries over a looming energy crisis and recession. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up half a percent at the last count.
    S&P 500 futures were up 0.6 percent as Wall Street was to resume trade later in the day following a long weekend.
    What to expect on Dalal Street?
    HDFC Securities' Shetti believes a decisive breakout above crucial resistance at 17,800 could restore the upside momentum in the Nifty50.
    "Any weakness from here could find important support around 17,450-17,400 levels," he said.
    Key moving averages
    Both Nifty50 and Nifty Bank stand above their six main simple moving averages.
    Period (No. of sessions)SMA
    Nifty50Nifty Bank
    517,681.2
    39,798.5
    1017,670.639,783.2
    2017,641.739,712.7
    5017,566.639,277.3
    10017,608.2
    39,097.4
    20017,552.538,723.1
    Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following resistance and support levels:
    IndexSupportResistance
    Nifty5017,50017,800
    Nifty Bank39,30040,200
    FII/DII activity
    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) took to net selling of Indian shares on Monday, in contrast to the trend in the past few weeks.
    Image
    Last month, they made net purchases to the tune of Rs 22,025.8 crore — the first month of net inflows after 10 straight months of outflows, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 7,068.9 crore.
    ALSO READ: 'Chakravyuh' moment in Indian market
    Call/put open interest
    The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,800, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,000, with 1.6 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and at 17,500, with 1.3 lakh.
    This indicates a major hurdle at 17,800 and immediate support at 17,500.
    Long build-up
    Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    GAIL38,875,30092.951.69%60.73%
    APOLLOTYRE10,556,000273.47.09%36.24%
    PFC40,932,400117.62.13%29.14%
    ACC2,484,0002,361.402.69%21.12%
    TORNTPOWER2,991,000583.451.26%18.30%
    Long unwinding
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    BANKBARODA89,961,300134-0.45%-2.04%
    DELTACORP19,821,400208.5-1.58%-1.79%
    POLYCAB793,5002,499.45-0.23%-1.78%
    FEDERALBNK85,990,000121.5-1.94%-1.71%
    IRCTC12,157,250706.9-0.52%-1.66%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short covering
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    BHARATFORG8,006,000772.81.44%-2.51%
    RAMCOCEM3,799,500758.450.41%-2.15%
    INDIAMART394,3504,7090.88%-1.79%
    RELIANCE35,794,0002,600.900.64%-1.50%
    ASTRAL868,1752,334.051.46%-1.43%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short build-up
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    SYNGENE2,673,000564.35-1.31%60.83%
    ICICIGI3,681,7751,224-3.60%16.48%
    LTTS820,2003,635.40-0.87%12.95%
    HDFCAMC2,227,8001,980-1.38%12.36%
    PERSISTENT537,0003,372.15-0.97%9.83%
    (Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

