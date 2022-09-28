Trade setup for Sept 29: As Nifty approaches 16,800, the market may be preparing for a pullback rally soon

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Thursday, September 29: One can expect a pullback from 16,750-16,800 levels in the coming days, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks hit fresh two-month closing lows on Wednesday as the market continued to fall for the sixth session in a row. Globally, nervousness persisted among investors amid fears of steep rate hikes and their impact on economic growth.

Analysts expect volatility ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts due by the end of Thursday's session. Investors await the outcome of deliberations of the RBI's rate-setting panel due on Friday.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow, suggesting the making of a high wave or doji-type pattern, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"The overall market trend is still weak and there is no confirmation of any buying emerging from the lows," he said.

More pain likely for those banking on the banking basket

"The Nifty Bank's slide below key support at 38,000 indicates further bearishness in the near term," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

He believes the banking index continues to be in a sell-on-rise mode with multiple hurdles in the 38,500-39,000 zone. "The next crucial support is placed at 36,000, which coincides with its 200-day moving average."

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the September 29 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices rose on Wednesday after the Bank of England's soothing comments that it would step into the bond market to stem a damaging rise in borrowing costs, amid fears of a contagion across the financial system. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones rose 0.9 percent each, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8 percent.

European markets recovered initial losses led by British blue-chip stocks. The Stoxx 600 was up 0.4 percent at the last count.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

HDFC Securities' Shetti expects a pullback rally in the market from 16,750- 16,800 levels in the next 1-2 sessions, and immediate resistance at 17,000.

Key moving averages

The Nifty and the Nifty Bank are around 4-5 percent below their long-term simple moving averages in a bearish sign.

No. of sessions Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 16,918.2 37,990.2 10 16,942 38,092.4 20 16,997.5 38,370.2 50 17,322.4 39,565.9 100 17,588.9 40,316.9 200 17,611.4 39,887.2

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers of Indian shares for the sixth trading day in a row on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,000, with 1.9 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,500, with 1.7 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is placed at the strikes of 16,800, 16,500 and 16,000, with 1.1 lakh contracts each.

This suggests strong resistance at 17,000 and strong support at 16,800 followed by 16,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change PAGEIND 45,690 50,062.80 0.70% 32.86% LALPATHLAB 505,750 2,685.30 1.18% 32.53% ASIANPAINT 2,752,800 3,569 2.86% 30.60% HAVELLS 1,802,500 1,320 0.27% 30.18% DABUR 3,885,000 565 0.61% 28.80%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change IPCALAB 450,450 892.5 -1.48% -35.93% COFORGE 292,950 3,421 -1.53% -30.93% FSL 7,160,400 101.65 -0.93% -29.34% NAVINFLUOR 282,600 4,417.45 -0.69% -26.99% BAJAJFINSV 3,279,000 1,644 -2.16% -26.99%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change IBULHSGFIN 8,672,000 113.9 0.49% -39.25% ASTRAL 440,825 2,190.80 0.84% -33.13% INTELLECT 873,750 542.05 0.95% -32.88% DRREDDY 623,625 4,260.10 1.65% -23.13% PERSISTENT 330,450 3,189.75 0.10% -22.79%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change TORNTPHARM 683,500 1,495.50 -2.52% 50.69% MARUTI 1,477,900 8,699.75 -0.81% 41.23% ATUL 102,375 8,754.30 -1.78% 34.95% GODREJCP 2,448,000 881.35 -0.21% 32.07% SIEMENS 772,475 2,699.50 -0.93% 28.05%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Three stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — scaled the milestone: Cipla, Asian Paints and Gujarat Fluorochemicals.

52-week lows

On the other hand, 17 stocks hit 52-week lows: