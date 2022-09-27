Trade setup for Sept 28: The bulls help Nifty50 defend 17,000 but more weakness likely up ahead

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Wednesday, September 28: Experts say one can expect weakness to persist in the market in the near term. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks recovered most of the intraday losses in a choppy session on Tuesday, aided by gains in heavyweights such as Reliance, TCS and Infosys, and in healthcare stocks. Losses in financial stocks such as the HDFC twins, SBI and ICICI Bank, however, came in the way of the headline indices finish the day in the green.

Investors awaited the outcome of a key meeting of the RBI's rate-setting panel due later this week for domestic cues.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a reasonable negative candle on the daily chart following a similar one in the previous session, suggesting more of rangebound action ahead with a weak bias, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"The pattern indicates lack of strength in the intraday bounce. This is not a good sign and one may expect further weakness in the short term," he said.

More downside likely in banking basket

The Nifty Bank's slide below the previous session's low and below its 50-day exponential moving average has turned the sentiment negative, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"The momentum indicator is in a bearish crossover. The trend looks negative," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the September 27 session:

Global markets

The three main Wall Street indices began Tuesday's session in the green, rising for the first time in six sessions, led by megacap growth stocks. The S&P 500 was up 0.6 percent, the Dow Jones 0.4 percent and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite one percent.

European markets rose, following mixed moves in Asia, with the pan-region Stoxx 600 up 0.8 percent at the last count. Travel and leisure stocks led the upmove.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty50 has temporary halted weakness near crucial support at 16,800 and faces immediate resistance around the 17,150-17,200 zone.

"The area of 16,800 has acted as an important area and resulted in significant movement in the past... There is a possibility of a sustainable bounce in the market from near this support," he said.

De of LKP is of the view that a slide in the banking index below 38,000 may lead to 37,700-37,500 levels. "Higher-end resistance is visible at 38,800-39,000," he said.

Key moving averages

The Nifty continues to be 3.6 percent below its long-term simple moving average in a bearish signal.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA 5 17,039.1 10 17,036.3 20 17,110.9 50 17,463.9 100 17,666.3 200 17,635.8

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers of Indian shares for the fifth trading day in a row on Tuesday, pulling out Rs 2,824 crore from Dalal Street, according to provisional exchange data.

In August, they made net purchases to the tune of Rs 22,025.8 crore — the first month of net inflows after 10 straight months of outflows, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 7,068.9 crore.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike prices of 18,000 and 17,500, with 1.7 lakh contracts each, and the next highest at 17,600 and 17,700, with 1.4 lakh contracts each, according to exchange data.

On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,000 and 16,500, with 1.2 lakh contracts each, and at 17,000, with 1.1 lakh.

This suggests a strong base after the 17,000 mark at 16,500, and a tough hurdle at 17,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CIPLA 5,070,000 1,096.15 3.03% 39.68% PIIND 1,082,500 3,025.45 0.71% 22.03% TORNTPOWER 3,439,500 508.7 2.58% 21.28% COLPAL 1,921,850 1,578.70 0.63% 20.72% NAUKRI 979,375 3,910.80 5.08% 18.86%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change IBULHSGFIN 13,576,000 114 -3.68% -28.99% FSL 11,180,000 102.85 -1.11% -27.26% CANFINHOME 2,796,300 462 -3.15% -25.07% JSWSTEEL 16,676,550 640.9 -0.68% -19.67% SRTRANSFIN 2,894,400 1,170.50 -0.54% -19.01%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) AMARAJABAT 3,315,000 489.2 0.97% -26.24% INTELLECT 1,182,750 538.25 0.43% -22.95% ESCORTS 1,025,200 2,041.05 2.03% -21.30% GUJGASLTD 4,062,500 519 6.98% -20.95% ABFRL 6,676,800 322 1.32% -20.72%

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ATUL 148,800 8,915.90 -0.36% 28.02% APOLLOHOSP 973,750 4,252.90 -0.81% 27.06% SBILIFE 4,647,000 1,244 -1.14% 24.24% MARUTI 2,837,500 8,771.25 -0.63% 21.77% SIEMENS 1,260,600 2,722.35 -1.63% 20.90%