Trade setup for Sept 27: As Nifty50 gives up key support, more weakness on the cards

Mini Trade setup for Tuesday, September 27: The Nifty50 has slid almost four percent below its 200-day moving average and weakness may persist for the next 1-2 sessions, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks slumped to two-month closing lows on Monday as the market continued to fall for the fourth session in a row, tracking weakness across global markets amid persistent concerns about slowing growth and steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

long bear candle on the daily chart with a gap-down opening, suggesting a downtrend in the market, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed aNagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Though the 50-scrip index has lost almost 1,000 points from the 18,000 mark, there is no confirmation of buying emerging from the lows, he said.

He sees the possibility of a bounce from crucial support at 16,800 in the short term.

Time to sell the rise in banking

Having faced extreme selling pressure from the higher levels following the Fed announcements, the Nifty Bank has breached crucial support at 40,000 on a closing basis, according to Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"This confirms the breakdown... The index remains in a sell-on-rise mode with a hurdle at 40,500 and the next support visible at 39,000," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the September 27 session:

Global markets

European markets began the day in the red except Italian shares, which jumped led by Telecom Italia and financial stocks after the coalition led by Georgia Meloni looked set to win the country's general election. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell as much as 1.1 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.9 percent at the last count, suggesting a gap-down opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty's short-term trend continues to be sharply negative.

"One can expect weakness to continue for the next 1-2 sessions. The lower 16,800 level is expected to offer a base for the market in the short term," he said.

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following levels to watch out for:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,800 17,400 Nifty Bank 38,000 39,500

Key moving averages

In a bearish signal, the Nifty has slid 3.6 percent below its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA 5 17,064.5 10 17,118 20 17,320.1 50 17,551.3 100 17,729.3 200 17,656.4

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers of Indian shares for a fourth straight trading day on Monday, pulling out Rs 5,101.3 crore from Dalal Street, according to provisional exchange data.

Domestic institutional investors, however, made net purchases of Rs 3,532.2 crore.

In August, they made net purchases to the tune of Rs 22,025.8 crore — the first month of net inflows after 10 straight months of outflows, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 7,068.9 crore.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,500, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,700, with 1.4 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and at 17,000, with 1.3 lakh.

This indicates a strong hurdle at 17,500 and an immediate base at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are two stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CIPLA 7,677,150 1,064.80 0.19% 14.04% ASIANPAINT 4,893,000 3,440 1.06% 0.32%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change RBLBANK 47,550,000 112.35 -8.62% -27.74% FSL 15,392,000 103.85 -0.81% -24.39% GUJGASLTD 5,737,500 484.7 -0.51% -22.92% M&MFIN 21,104,000 180.65 -7.43% -20.13% SAIL 77,574,000 74.4 -4.68% -19.96%

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change LTTS 893,000 3,440.15 0.89% -22.06% IPCALAB 1,142,700 893.9 2.09% -20.14% PERSISTENT 583,500 3,175 0.64% -17.46% METROPOLIS 804,000 1,505.25 3.27% -16.46% LUPIN 7,112,800 652.8 0.53% -14.62%

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change PIIND 1,696,000 3,012.50 -1.66% 32.10% POWERGRID 37,662,300 200.65 -1.21% 23.10% BHEL 99,246,000 54.85 -5.59% 12.27% NAUKRI 1,671,750 3,721.80 -4.41% 9.78% POLYCAB 638,700 2,457.35 -4.09% 9.49%