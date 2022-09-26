Trade setup for Sept 26: As Nifty slides below key support, more downside cannot be ruled out

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Monday, September 26: The Nifty50 faces important resistance at 17,500 and may slide all the way to 17,000 in the near term, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks suffered sharp losses on Friday, continuing to fall for a third straight session, amid a market-wide sell-off as the rupee plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar, putting pressure on financial stocks.

Globally, investors remained on the back foot after the Fed repeated a 75-basis-point hike in the key rate for a third straight time and reiterated its commitment to controlling red-hot consumer inflation.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has fallen sharply after forming an indecisive candle on the daily chart, sinking below a crucial short-term moving average, according to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"Momentum oscillator appears to be in a bearish crossover on the daily timeframe. The trend looks negative, which may take the Nifty towards 17,000 over the short term. On the higher end, it has resistance at 17,500," he said.

Time to sell the rise in banking

Having faced extreme selling pressure from the higher levels following the Fed announcements, the Nifty Bank has breached crucial support at 40,000 on a closing basis, according to Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"This confirms the breakdown... The index remains in a sell-on-rise mode with a hurdle at 40,500 and the next support visible at 39,000," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the September 26 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices tanked on Friday, mirroring the trend across much of Asia, with the Dow Jones hitting its lowest since November 2020 but narrowly missing taking its loss beyond 20 percent from a January 4 peak. The Dow Jones finished 1.6 percent lower. The S&P 500 fell 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 1.8 percent.

Earlier that day, European markets took a hit as Saudi led declines across the Middle East, following a fall in energy prices and on fears that aggressive rate hikes by major central banks to tame inflation could cause a global recession. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 2.3 percent at the last count.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following levels to watch out for:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,150 17,500 Nifty Bank 39,000 40,000

Key moving averages

In a bearish signal, the Nifty remains below all six of its simple moving averages.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA 5 17,364.4 10 17,454.4 20 17,560.3 50 17,655.8 100 17,779.5 200 17,686.7

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers of Indian shares for a third straight day on Friday.

In August, they made net purchases to the tune of Rs 22,025.8 crore — the first month of net inflows after 10 straight months of outflows, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 7,068.9 crore.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,500 and 17,600, with 1.3 lakh each, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and at 17,000, with one lakh.

This indicates a strong hurdle at 18,000 and an immediate base at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here's one stock that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CIPLA 7,655,050 1,064.45 0.42% 0.29%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ZEEL 87,255,000 259.4 -5.50% -26.41% AUROPHARMA 12,184,000 515.5 -1.39% -19.48% UPL 22,670,700 701.25 -3.12% -18.35% INDHOTEL 25,274,248 326.25 -2.44% -16.49% CANFINHOME 4,031,625 517.7 -4.62% -16.18%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DEEPAKNTR 1,788,750 2,165.60 0.07% -13.70% LALPATHLAB 1,178,750 2,502.60 3.42% -7.83% AMBUJACEM 43,097,400 536.55 0.31% -7.29% TATASTEEL 210,634,250 104.3 0.29% -6.00% METROPOLIS 849,600 1,460.20 0.84% -5.37%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) POWERGRID 35,826,300 202.7 -8.18% 5.12% MFSL 1,806,350 781.85 -3.81% 4.21% NMDC 51,043,950 127.65 -2.85% 1.40% BEL 72,048,000 106.85 -3.26% 1.27% GUJGASLTD 5,667,500 488.2 -3.97% 1.24%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 33 stocks from the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — reached the milestone:

52-week lows

