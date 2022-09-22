Trade setup for Sept 23: Nifty50 may bounce back soon as market digests Fed rate hike

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Friday, September 23: The Nifty50 may be preparing for a bounce soon, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a second straight session on Thursday amid weakness across global markets, after the US Federal Reserve announced a widely-expected 75-basis-point hike in the key interest rate — a third such back-to-back increase.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell vowed to "keep at" the US central bank's battle to beat down red-hot inflation and said there is no painless way to bring down inflation.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart, with upper and lower shadows, suggesting the making of a high wave-type pattern, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

One can expect the 50-scrip index to bounce back in the short term.

Time to sell the rise in banking

It is an opportune time to sell the rise in the Nifty Bank as long as it remains below 42,000, according to Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

He believes a breach below 40,500 will open the gates for further downside towards 39,000. A break on either side in the 40,000-42,000 range will give a directional move, he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the September 23 session:

Global markets

European markets began the day in the red, mirroring the trend across Asia, dragged by tech stocks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell as much as 1.5 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures, however, recovered initial losses of about one percent to turn flat.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes a bounce is likely in the Nifty, though its short-term continues to be choppy.

He sees immediate support for the index at 17,530 and resistance at 17,750 levels.

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following levels to watch out for:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,400 17,800 Nifty Bank 40,000 41,000

Key moving averages

In a bearish signal, the Nifty remains below all six of its simple moving averages.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA 5 17,631.3 10 17,644.9 20 17,720.4 50 17,744.7 100 17,797.1 200 17,706.7

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers of Indian shares for a second straight day on Thursday.

In August, they made net purchases to the tune of Rs 22,025.8 crore — the first month of net inflows after 10 straight months of outflows, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 7,068.9 crore.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,700 and 17,800, with more than one lakh each, according to exchange data.

On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,600, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and at 17,500, with one lakh contracts.

This suggests a strong hurdle stays at the 18,000 mark and a strong base exists at 17,600.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change BHARATFORG 6,647,000 786.5 2.92% 11.85% GNFC 5,397,600 697.1 2.06% 8.69% TVSMOTOR 6,680,800 1,075.10 0.41% 7.54% PAGEIND 102,540 53,320 4.28% 6.82% LTTS 872,400 3,494.05 1.30% 6.58%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CANFINHOME 4,633,200 543.3 -1.64% -6.38% AUBANK 5,447,000 665.15 -0.48% -4.94% SBICARD 4,314,400 947.85 -0.35% -3.23% ABCAPITAL 23,085,000 116.05 -1.19% -3.02% GSPL 4,470,000 241.25 -0.31% -2.85%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change SAIL 88,026,000 80.8 0.69% -5.28% RECLTD 31,824,000 104 1.12% -4.75% ABFRL 9,243,000 345.7 0.86% -3.99% HINDCOPPER 18,447,000 116.95 1.26% -3.66% ESCORTS 1,309,000 2,120.05 2.08% -3.49%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change HONAUT 17,130 40,959.95 -1.07% 8.58% CUB 8,485,000 180.35 -3.63% 6.42% ASTRAL 1,083,500 2,350 -0.43% 6.29% LT 8,523,300 1,897.40 -0.22% 5.79% UBL 1,076,400 1,649 -1.24% 5.72%