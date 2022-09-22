Trade setup for Sept 23: Nifty50 may bounce back soon as market digests Fed rate hike

Mini
Trade setup for Friday, September 23: The Nifty50 may be preparing for a bounce soon, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.
Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a second straight session on Thursday amid weakness across global markets, after the US Federal Reserve announced a widely-expected 75-basis-point hike in the key interest rate — a third such back-to-back increase.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell vowed to "keep at" the US central bank's battle to beat down red-hot inflation and said there is no painless way to bring down inflation.
What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?
The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart, with upper and lower shadows, suggesting the making of a high wave-type pattern, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
One can expect the 50-scrip index to bounce back in the short term.
Time to sell the rise in banking
It is an opportune time to sell the rise in the Nifty Bank as long as it remains below 42,000, according to Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
He believes a breach below 40,500 will open the gates for further downside towards 39,000. A break on either side in the 40,000-42,000 range will give a directional move, he said.
Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the September 23 session:
Global markets
European markets began the day in the red, mirroring the trend across Asia, dragged by tech stocks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell as much as 1.5 percent in early hours.
S&P 500 futures, however, recovered initial losses of about one percent to turn flat.
What to expect on Dalal Street?
HDFC Securities' Shetti believes a bounce is likely in the Nifty, though its short-term continues to be choppy.
He sees immediate support for the index at 17,530 and resistance at 17,750 levels.
Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following levels to watch out for:
|Index
|Support
|Resistance
|Nifty50
|17,400
|17,800
|Nifty Bank
|40,000
|41,000
Key moving averages
In a bearish signal, the Nifty remains below all six of its simple moving averages.
|Period (No. of sessions)
|SMA
|5
|17,631.3
|10
|17,644.9
|20
|17,720.4
|50
|17,744.7
|100
|17,797.1
|200
|17,706.7
FII/DII activity
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers of Indian shares for a second straight day on Thursday.
In August, they made net purchases to the tune of Rs 22,025.8 crore — the first month of net inflows after 10 straight months of outflows, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 7,068.9 crore.
Call/put open interest
The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,700 and 17,800, with more than one lakh each, according to exchange data.
On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,600, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and at 17,500, with one lakh contracts.
This suggests a strong hurdle stays at the 18,000 mark and a strong base exists at 17,600.
Long build-up
Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|BHARATFORG
|6,647,000
|786.5
|2.92%
|11.85%
|GNFC
|5,397,600
|697.1
|2.06%
|8.69%
|TVSMOTOR
|6,680,800
|1,075.10
|0.41%
|7.54%
|PAGEIND
|102,540
|53,320
|4.28%
|6.82%
|LTTS
|872,400
|3,494.05
|1.30%
|6.58%
Long unwinding
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|CANFINHOME
|4,633,200
|543.3
|-1.64%
|-6.38%
|AUBANK
|5,447,000
|665.15
|-0.48%
|-4.94%
|SBICARD
|4,314,400
|947.85
|-0.35%
|-3.23%
|ABCAPITAL
|23,085,000
|116.05
|-1.19%
|-3.02%
|GSPL
|4,470,000
|241.25
|-0.31%
|-2.85%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short covering
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|SAIL
|88,026,000
|80.8
|0.69%
|-5.28%
|RECLTD
|31,824,000
|104
|1.12%
|-4.75%
|ABFRL
|9,243,000
|345.7
|0.86%
|-3.99%
|HINDCOPPER
|18,447,000
|116.95
|1.26%
|-3.66%
|ESCORTS
|1,309,000
|2,120.05
|2.08%
|-3.49%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short build-up
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|HONAUT
|17,130
|40,959.95
|-1.07%
|8.58%
|CUB
|8,485,000
|180.35
|-3.63%
|6.42%
|ASTRAL
|1,083,500
|2,350
|-0.43%
|6.29%
|LT
|8,523,300
|1,897.40
|-0.22%
|5.79%
|UBL
|1,076,400
|1,649
|-1.24%
|5.72%
(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
