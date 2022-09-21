Trade setup for Sept 22: Nifty50 manages to defend key support at 17,700 ahead of Fed decision joy

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Thursday, September 22: Experts see the Nifty50 continuing to be in a broader range of 17,500-18,100 for the next few sessions. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks halted a two-day winning run on Wednesday, amid nervousness across global markets ahead of the outcome of two-day FOMC deliberations. The Fed's rate-setting panel is widely expected to announce a 75 basis-point hike in the key US interest rates.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, reflecting consolidation in the market

One can expect the 50-scrip index to remain choppy in the short term, he said.

A breakout awaited in banking index

"The Nifty Bank appears to be stuck within a broad range between 40,500 and 42,000, and a break on either side will decide the trend," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the September 22 session:

Global markets

European markets began the day in the red, mirroring the trend across Asia, amid weakness in the interest rate-sensitive tech sector. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.4 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 percent at the last count, suggesting a higher start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view that the Nifty50 will continue to be in a range of 17,500-18,100 for the next few sessions.

"Any decisive move beyond this range could lead to acceleration in momentum on either side," he said.

Key moving averages

Wednesday's fall pulled the Nifty50 below all six of its main simple moving averages, in a bearish sign.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA 5 17,720.3 10 17,762.1 20 17,764 50 17,805.8 100 17,800.3 200 17,718.7

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, believes the trend may remain sideways to positive as long as the index stays above 17,700 on a closing basis. However, a decisive fall below the support level may trigger a correction, he warned.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers of Indian shares on Wednesday following two days of buying.

In August, they made net purchases to the tune of Rs 22,025.8 crore — the first month of net inflows after 10 straight months of outflows, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 7,068.9 crore.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,200, with 1.5 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,500 and 17,000, with 1.1 lakh contracts each, and at 17,100, with more than 77,000.

This suggests a tough hurdle at 18,000 and a strong base at 17,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CUB 7,515,000 186.85 0.84% 19.10% HONAUT 15,105 41,328.35 1.15% 13.60% CUMMINSIND 3,238,200 1,254.45 1.67% 10.60% GUJGASLTD 5,456,250 498.15 0.72% 8.59% MARICO 7,218,000 536.65 1.67% 5.40%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change TVSMOTOR 7,320,600 1,071.70 -0.93% -4.80% ACC 4,565,500 2,538 -7.01% -4.24% INDIACEM 12,504,800 276 -2.54% -3.76% ASTRAL 1,175,075 2,363.50 -1.83% -3.53% BANDHANBNK 26,742,600 287.9 -2.21% -3.52%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change LTTS 901,400 3,449 1.16% -2.33% RBLBANK 53,395,000 127.9 0.16% -1.56% METROPOLIS 966,900 1,371.05 1.02% -1.49% LALPATHLAB 1,231,750 2,372 2.07% -1.46% BATAINDIA 2,249,225 1,881.55 1.13% -1.41%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CANFINHOME 4,713,150 552.8 -2.58% 16.05% MGL 2,902,400 858.3 -1.48% 10.47% WIPRO 34,022,000 401.5 -0.88% 8.26% INDUSTOWER 13,426,000 197.45 -1.45% 7.72% CIPLA 7,915,700 1,067.05 -1.73% 6.53%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 17 stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — hit 52-week highs.

ABFRL EICHERMOT RHIM BHARTIARTL FLUOROCHEM TRITURBINE CHALET ITC TVSMOTOR CIPLA PAGEIND VBL COCHINSHIP PATANJALI WELCORP CUB RATNAMANI

