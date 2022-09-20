Trade setup for Sept 21: Nifty50 may need to cross key hurdle decisively to sustain pullback

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Wednesday, September 21: The Nifty50 has to cross 17,920 on a closing basis to target next resistance at 18,100, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a second straight session on Tuesday, led by financial, healthcare, consumer durables and auto stocks, as investors globally awaited the outcome of two-day FOMC deliberations due to begin later in the day.

The US central bank is widely expected to zero down on a 75 basis-point hike in the key lending rates.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow, reflecting the presence of strong overhead resistance around 17,900-18,000 levels

Some weakness in the 50-scrip index cannot be ruled out, he said. "The opening upside gap remains unfilled... The charts also indicate a weak bounce in the last two sessions compared to recent weakness from the highs."

" The Nifty Bank has turned volatile ahead of Fed policy announcements but remains in a buy mode as long as it holds support at 40,500. An immediate hurdle is at 42,000, which, once taken out on a closing basis, will open up room for 43,000-43,600 levels ," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

The banking index is likely to consolidate between 40,500 and 42,000 for a day before a trending move on either side, he added.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the September 21 session:

Global markets

European markets gained in early hours amid strength in banking stocks. However, the prospect of a large rate hike in the US kept investors cautious. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gave up half of its gains after rising as much as one percent.

S&P 500 futures were down half a percent, suggesting a lower start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes that a failure of the Nifty to cross 17,920 in the short term can lead to another round of weakness from the highs towards 17,450.

However, a move beyond the hurdle could take it to next resistance around 18,100, he said.

Key moving averages

The Nifty50 has held ground about half a percent above its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA 5 17,863.5 10 17,785.6 20 17,688 50 17,852.2 100 17,785.7 200 17,720.5

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) returned to net purchasing Indian shares on Monday following three straight days of selling.

In August, they made net purchases to the tune of Rs 22,025.8 crore — the first month of net inflows after 10 straight months of outflows, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 7,068.9 crore.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,200, with 1.2 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and at 17,600, with 1.1 lakh.

This suggests a tough hurdle at the 18,000 mark and immediate resistance at 17,600.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CIPLA 7,267,650 1,088.35 5.07% 15.30% JKCEMENT 380,250 2,911.50 2.97% 13.28% HONAUT 13,875 41,036.65 0.95% 10.38% CUB 7,095,000 185 2.41% 10.22% RAIN 10,874,500 181.9 4.84% 10.17%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ESCORTS 1,720,950 2,076.40 -0.66% -15.05% GRANULES 10,494,000 308.55 -3.92% -4.94% PVR 3,733,004 1,764 -0.99% -3.04% APOLLOTYRE 14,000,000 288.7 -0.29% -2.83% INDIACEM 13,728,600 281.4 -2.73% -2.68%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change HEROMOTOCO 2,669,100 2,774.55 2.54% -6.09% IRCTC 11,825,625 706.8 2.80% -5.03% ABBOTINDIA 59,240 18,089.80 3.89% -3.98% TATAPOWER 100,072,125 234.9 0.97% -3.73% LTTS 938,000 3,408.15 2.12% -3.71%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CANFINHOME 3,092,700 569 -3.67% 60.97% ABB 1,171,500 3,161.20 -0.16% 11.97% GUJGASLTD 5,025,000 492.45 -0.19% 9.20% GRASIM 7,599,525 1,740 -0.76% 5.76% VEDL 26,939,000 281 -0.51% 2.95%