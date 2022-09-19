Trade setup for Sept 20: More upside on the cards for Nifty as long as it holds 17,450

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Tuesday, September 20: The Nifty50 may continue to rise as long as it holds key support at 17,450, a slide below which could lead to 17,000-17,100 levels in the near term, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks closed higher on Monday after losing almost three percent of their value in the past three back-to-back sessions, aided by gains in financial, FMCG and IT stocks though losses in metal shares played spoilsport.

All eyes globally are on key rate decisions by major central banks this week, with the Fed widely expected to announce a 75-bps hike in the COVID-era interest rates.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow, as it is placed within a broader 17.500-18,000 range

Any sustainable bounce in the 50-scrip index could be faced with hurdles around 17,750, 17,860 and 18,050 levels, he pointed out.

Sideways movement likely in banking index

"The Nifty Bank is likely to continue to consolidate in the 40,500-41,500 range ahead of the FOMC meeting this week," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Traders should brace for volatility in the coming days and be prepared for both sides, he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the September 20 session:

Global markets

European markets began the day in the red dragged by France, where stocks of two major TV groups fell as they abandoned their merger plans. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell as much as one percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.9 percent at the last count, suggesting a weak start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty50's short-term trend remains negative.

"Monday's bounce could be a reason for the bulls to make a comeback. A sustainable upmove could take the index towards 18,000 again, but any weakness below support at 17,450 could open the next downside towards the 17,100-17,000 band in the near term," he warned.

Key moving averages

The Nifty50 stands about half a percent above its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA 5 17,621.6 10 17,594 20 17,676.5 50 17,860.4 100 17,764.2 200 17,714.3

Shah of LKP sees key resistance for the Nifty Bank at 41,500 and support at 40,000.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) took to net selling of Indian shares for a third back-to-back day on Friday.

In August, they made net purchases to the tune of Rs 22,025.8 crore — the first month of net inflows after 10 straight months of outflows, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 7,068.9 crore.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike prices of 17,900 and 18,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts each, and the next highest at 17,800, with 1.1 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,500, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and at 16,500, with more than 99,000.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,900 followed by the 18,000 hurdle, and immediate resistance at 17,500.

Long build-up

Here's one stock that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ESCORTS 1,420,650 2,091 8.36% 27.53% MFSL 2,029,950 852.5 3.49% 10.34% TVSMOTOR 6,812,400 1,032.90 0.74% 8.92% JKCEMENT 383,500 2,834.90 0.13% 7.30% ACC 4,453,250 2,650.45 1.13% 7.17%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PVR 3,938,132 1,761 -0.07% -4.16% TATACONSUM 8,464,500 793.1 -0.60% -3.43% LTI 1,215,900 4,357.20 -0.47% -3.32% GSPL 5,087,500 239 -2.69% -3.00% ICICIBANK 84,372,750 903.6 -0.96% -2.85%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDIACEM 17,089,700 291.9 9.74% -10.74% AMBUJACEM 70,203,600 564.05 8.68% -5.35% HAVELLS 4,223,500 1,315.75 0.63% -3.99% EICHERMOT 3,060,400 3,591 1.40% -2.71% LUPIN 8,298,550 646.2 1.92% -2.70%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CANFINHOME 1,992,900 589.75 -7.40% 62.13% GUJGASLTD 4,670,000 492.4 -2.26% 10.47% ABB 1,161,000 3,159.25 -1.10% 8.85% DELTACORP 15,502,000 215 -4.93% 6.94% BEL 74,316,600 110.85 -0.49% 5.75%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 17 stocks in the broadest index on BSE — the BSE 500 — hit 52-week highs.

AMBUJACEM FLUOROCHEM SAPPHIRE BANKBARODA FORTIS SUMICHEM BDL INDIACEM THERMAX CCL INDUSINDBK VBL EIDPARRY MAZDOCK WELCORP ESCORTS MIDHANI

52-week lows

Ten stocks hit 52-week lows.