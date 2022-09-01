Trade setup for Sept 2: Nifty50 may stay rangebound for now with a bounce possible at 17,350

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Friday, September 2: The Nifty50 may remain rangebound in the near term with volatile trade, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks fell more than one percent on Thursday, as Dalal Street resumed trading after a day's holiday, after official data showed India's GDP expanded a worse-than-expected 13.5 percent in the April-June period.

Globally, concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and slowing economic growth continued to affect investors' appetite for risk.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow, following a long bull candle in the previous session, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

One can expect some consolidation in the market with volatile trade in the coming days, he said.

Nifty Bank finds a strong base at 38,500

The bias in the Nifty Bank remains on the positive side, as the index manages to hold support in the 38,800-38,500 zone, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"Once a hurdle at 39,500 is taken out, one can see a sharp move towards the 41,000 mark," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the September 2 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices continued to fall for the fifth session in a row on Thursday, with growth stocks under pressure amid rising bond yields. The Dow Jones was down 0.9 percent at the last count, while the S&P 500 was down 1.1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 1.6 percent.

European markets hit seven-week lows on deepening worries about aggressive rate hikes and record-high inflation in the region. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.9 percent amid weakness across sectors.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

HDFC Securities' Shetti expects the rangebound trend to continue on the Street in the short term.

"There is a possibility of a bounce from close to the lower support of 17,350-17,300 levels in the short term. Immediate resistance is placed at 17,650," he said.

Key moving averages

The Nifty50 managed to stay above its its long-term simple moving average, though it slipped below the five-, 10-, 20-, 50- and 100-day levels.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,559.8 39,310.4 10 17,620.5 39,409.2 20 17,546.2 39,058.9 50 17,558.9 38,987.9 100 17,659.8 39,010 200 17,433.2 38,380.8

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) took to net selling of Indian shares on the first day of September, in contrast to the trend in much of August.

Last month, they made net purchases to the tune of Rs 22,025.8 crore — the first month of net inflows after 10 straight months of outflows, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 7,068.9 crore.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,200, with 1.2 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,500, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and at 17,200, with 1.2 lakh.

This suggests a major hurdle at the 18,000 mark and immediate support at 17,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BAJAJFINSV 712,450 17,490.05 2.47% 14.49% ASHOKLEY 46,990,000 163.05 5.19% 12.07% TATACONSUM 7,653,600 846.2 3.87% 6.48% TATACOMM 2,821,000 1,272.65 5.54% 5.09% HINDPETRO 16,958,700 246.8 0.94% 5.02%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GSPL 3,570,000 240.8 -0.21% -6.65% RBLBANK 54,410,000 122.8 -0.32% -5.89% NMDC 59,435,700 122.5 -0.45% -3.99% COALINDIA 31,474,800 231.75 -1.59% -3.51% INDIACEM 12,963,000 229.05 -0.04% -3.33%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GUJGASLTD 4,891,250 480.25 2.31% -15.46% ESCORTS 1,729,750 2,016.20 1.83% -11.03% COROMANDEL 1,276,100 1,087.05 2.51% -10.04% BEL 23,556,200 320.35 3.87% -5.07% TITAN 4,608,375 2,630.75 0.60% -4.74%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) RELIANCE 31,645,250 2,577 -2.65% 12.95% VOLTAS 3,354,000 985.7 -1.87% 10.24% HINDALCO 22,467,500 424.55 -3.56% 10.20% PERSISTENT 462,750 3,431 -3.15% 8.59% SBILIFE 5,650,500 1,307 -1.93% 8.53%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Twenty seven stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — hit 52-week highs:

ABB ESCORTS M&M AIAENG FEDERALBNK MARUTI ASHOKLEY GRINDWELL MAZDOCK BAJAJ-AUTO INDHOTEL PCBL BANKBARODA INDIANB PHOENIXLTD BEL ITC PIDILITIND CEATLTD KALYANKJIL SCHAEFFLER COALINDIA KEI SIEMENS COROMANDEL LAXMIMACH TVSMOTOR

52-week lows