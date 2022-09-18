Trade setup for Sept 19: Nifty50 might sink to even lower levels soon

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Monday, September 19: The Nifty50 needs to take out 17,820 on the upside decisively to resume its upmove, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks suffered sharp losses on Friday, continuing to fall for the third day in a row, dragged by financial, IT, oil & gas and FMCG shares. Nervousness persisted globally amid fears of a slowdown, after d ata from the world's largest economy stoked fears the Fed has little reason to ease its cycle of rate hikes.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a long bear candle on the daily chart, suggesting more pain for the bulls ahead

One can expect the Nifty to sink below support in the 17,450-17,500 zone soon , he said.

Banking gauge hits record and retreats

"Though the benchmark index's broader structure remains bullish, its close below 17,600 has dented the intermediate structure for sure. From a price perspective, it resembles a head and shoulder pattern on the daily timeframe, which does not augur well for the bulls," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com.

"If this pattern proves its significance, we may see a further correction towards 17,200-17,000 in the coming week, but as of now, we do not want to fall into this camp. We would rather reassess the situation in the first half of the week," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the September 19 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices dropped to low-month lows on Friday amid recession warnings from the IMF and the World Bank, ahead of a widely-expected 75-basis-point hike in key rates by the US central bank. The S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent, the Dow Jones 0.5 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 0.9 percent.

Earlier that day, European shares tumbled, mirroring the trend in much of Asia. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index finished 1.6 percent lower, to log its worst weekly drop in three months.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view the Nifty's short-term trend has changed to negative.

"The formation of a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily and weekly charts indicates more weakness ahead for the market. Any upside from levels of around 17,200-17,150 in the next couple of weeks could find resistance around 17,700," he said.

Key moving averages

Friday's sell-off sent the Nifty50 sliding below all of its six main simple moving averages.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA 5 17,583.2 10 17,683.2 20 17,833.9 50 17,898.6 100 17,768.9 200 17,716.6

Chavan of Angel One sees key support for the 50-scrip index at 17,400, a slide below which, he believes, may lead to further correction.

The Nifty50 needs to cross 17,820 to "find its mojo back", he said. Any minor bounce towards 17,650-17,750 should be used to exit longs, he suggests.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) took to net selling of Indian shares for a third back-to-back day on Friday.

In August, they made net purchases to the tune of Rs 22,025.8 crore — the first month of net inflows after 10 straight months of outflows, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 7,068.9 crore.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 19,000, with 1.9 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with more than 92,000 contracts, and at 17,500, with about 81,000.

This indicates the immediate hurdle at 18,000 and a firm base after immediate support at 17,500 only at the 17,000 mark.

Long build-up

Here's one stock that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDIACEM 13,888,100 271.75 0.70% 23.05%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) VEDL 33,042,900 290.45 -7.59% -18.28% ACC 5,052,500 2,637.10 -4.32% -11.86% COROMANDEL 1,495,900 1,016.95 -1.26% -10.76% ONGC 49,299,250 130.8 -1.51% -9.52% RAMCOCEM 3,421,250 763.15 -3.64% -8.87%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDUSINDBK 21,114,900 1,225.05 2.14% -6.22% BEL 78,648,600 111.65 0.50% -5.51% CIPLA 7,549,750 1,046.80 0.95% -4.85% MFSL 2,129,400 825 1.11% -4.67% DELTACORP 15,817,100 224.4 1.04% -1.99%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CHOLAFIN 6,137,500 776.5 -2.47% 7.78% MUTHOOTFIN 5,960,250 1,029.10 -2.85% 7.65% ULTRACEMCO 2,154,200 6,513.50 -4.45% 5.55% HONAUT 13,500 40,554.45 -3.59% 5.33% CROMPTON 3,957,000 396.2 -2.39% 4.32%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 18 stocks in the broadest index on BSE — the BSE 500 — hit 52-week highs.

ADANIENT CCL MAZDOCK ADANIPORTS CEATLTD MIDHANI ADANITRANS COCHINSHIP PCBL AMBUJACEM INDHOTEL SUMICHEM APOLLOTYRE INDIACEM THERMAX BDL INDUSINDBK WESTLIFE

52-week lows

Nine stocks hit 52-week lows.