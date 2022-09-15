    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Trade setup for Sept 16: As Nifty50 extends losses, more pain on the cards for the bulls

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

    Trade setup for Friday, September 16: The Nifty50 is likely to continue sideways movement with support in the 17,750-17,700 zone, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

    Indian equity benchmarks gave up initial gains in a sharp U-turn amid volatile trade on Thursday, dragged by weakness in financial, IT, pharma and consumer durable stocks.
    Globally, the mood remained sombre after a worse-than-expected US inflation reading dashed nascent hopes the Fed could be less aggressive with hikes in key interest rates.
    What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?
    The Nifty50 has formed a long negative candle on the daily chart, reflecting selling pressure at the 18,100 hurdle, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
    The 50-scrip index may find support around 17,750-17,700 levels in the short term, he said.
    Banking gauge hits record and retreats
    Profit booking at higher levels in the Nifty Bank suggests the 41,800-42,000 zone will likely act as an immediate hurdle, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
    Support stands at 40,000 and the undertone of the banking index remains bullish, he said, suggesting traders to take a buy-on-dips approach as long as the level holds.
    Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the September 16 session:
    European markets began the day stronger as investors returned to buying cautiously. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.5 percent at the last count.
    S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street.
    What to expect on Dalal Street?
    HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty remains in a short-term rangebound trend around the 18,100-17,700 band.
    "There is a possibility of further consolidation or a minor downward correction," he said.
    Key moving averages
    The Nifty50 manages to hold one percent above its long-term simple moving average.
    Period (No. of sessions)SMA
    Nifty50Nifty Bank
    517,898.9
    41,293.7
    1017,946.741,379.7
    2017,983.641,198.8
    5017,912.740,697
    10017,752
    40,043.8
    20017,71239,485.4
    FII/DII activity
    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers of Indian shares, snapping a six-day-long buying spree, in contrast to the trend in much of the past few weeks.
    Image
    Last month, they made net purchases to the tune of Rs 22,025.8 crore — the first month of net inflows after 10 straight months of outflows, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 7,068.9 crore.
    ALSO READ: 'Chakravyuh' moment in Indian market
    Call/put open interest
    The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,300 and 18,400, with 1.2 lakh each, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,500, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and at 17,850, with 1.1 lakh.
    This indicates immediate resistance at the 18,000 mark and a firm base at 17,500.
    Long build-up
    Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    MRF53,91092,879.457.73%29.22%
    VEDL34,949,400313.352.35%28.75%
    APOLLOTYRE12,579,000300.756.69%19.87%
    ABCAPITAL25,137,000119.81.14%16.18%
    NTPC78,722,700175.21.39%14.38%
    Long unwinding
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    RBLBANK62,590,000131.9-1.38%-4.21%
    ACC5,297,7502,746.05-0.49%-3.54%
    INDUSINDBK22,054,5001,198.05-1.66%-2.69%
    ESCORTS1,487,7501,997.65-0.36%-2.29%
    IBULHSGFIN35,344,000137-1.58%-2.23%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short covering
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    VOLTAS5,755,500961.850.31%-1.76%
    INDIACEM14,958,200269.052.34%-1.74%
    DELTACORP17,565,1002235.91%-1.69%
    AUBANK6,271,000681.50.10%-1.53%
    MPHASIS2,099,8252,0990.20%-1.18%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short build-up
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    BEL28,838,200110.8-1.63%189.64%
    PVR2,390,7181,850.90-4.35%72.32%
    HEROMOTOCO2,718,9002,793-2.25%15.08%
    INFY38,624,1001,435-2.51%14.23%
    BAJAJFINSV8,370,5001,756.55-0.52%9.63%
    (Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
    52-week highs
    A total of 40 stocks in the broadest index on BSE — the BSE 500 — hit 52-week highs.
    ABFRLBELIDFCFIRSTBMARUTISBIN
    ADANIENTBRIGADEINDHOTELMHRILSCHAEFFLER
    ADANIPORTSCCLINDIACEMMRFSIEMENS
    ADANITRANSCEATLTDKALYANKJILNAVINFLUORSOLARINDS
    ALLCARGOEICHERMOTLEMONTREENTPCSUNCLAYLTD
    AMBUJACEMEIDPARRYM&MFINOBEROIRLTYTATAINVEST
    APOLLOTYREICICIBANKMAHINDCIEPCBLTHERMAX
    BAJAJHLDNGIDFCMAHSCOOTERPIDILITINDWELCORP
    52-week lows 
    Alembic Pharma and Sanofi were the only stocks in the 500-scrip basket to hit 52-week troughs.
