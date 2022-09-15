Trade setup for Sept 16: As Nifty50 extends losses, more pain on the cards for the bulls

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Friday, September 16: The Nifty50 is likely to continue sideways movement with support in the 17,750-17,700 zone, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks gave up initial gains in a sharp U-turn amid volatile trade on Thursday, dragged by weakness in financial, IT, pharma and consumer durable stocks.

Globally, the mood remained sombre after a worse-than-expected US inflation reading dashed nascent hopes the Fed could be less aggressive with hikes in key interest rates.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a long negative candle on the daily chart, reflecting selling pressure at the 18,100 hurdle

The 50-scrip index may find support around 17,750-17,700 levels in the short term, he said.

Banking gauge hits record and retreats

Profit booking at higher levels in the Nifty Bank suggests the 41,800-42,000 zone will likely act as an immediate hurdle, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Support stands at 40,000 and the undertone of the banking index remains bullish, he said, suggesting traders to take a buy-on-dips approach as long as the level holds.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the September 16 session:

Global markets

European markets began the day stronger as investors returned to buying cautiously. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.5 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty remains in a short-term rangebound trend around the 18,100-17,700 band.

"There is a possibility of further consolidation or a minor downward correction," he said.

Key moving averages

The Nifty50 manages to hold one percent above its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,898.9 41,293.7 10 17,946.7 41,379.7 20 17,983.6 41,198.8 50 17,912.7 40,697 100 17,752 40,043.8 200 17,712 39,485.4

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers of Indian shares, snapping a six-day-long buying spree, in contrast to the trend in much of the past few weeks.

Last month, they made net purchases to the tune of Rs 22,025.8 crore — the first month of net inflows after 10 straight months of outflows, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 7,068.9 crore.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,300 and 18,400, with 1.2 lakh each, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,500, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and at 17,850, with 1.1 lakh.

This indicates immediate resistance at the 18,000 mark and a firm base at 17,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MRF 53,910 92,879.45 7.73% 29.22% VEDL 34,949,400 313.35 2.35% 28.75% APOLLOTYRE 12,579,000 300.75 6.69% 19.87% ABCAPITAL 25,137,000 119.8 1.14% 16.18% NTPC 78,722,700 175.2 1.39% 14.38%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) RBLBANK 62,590,000 131.9 -1.38% -4.21% ACC 5,297,750 2,746.05 -0.49% -3.54% INDUSINDBK 22,054,500 1,198.05 -1.66% -2.69% ESCORTS 1,487,750 1,997.65 -0.36% -2.29% IBULHSGFIN 35,344,000 137 -1.58% -2.23%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) VOLTAS 5,755,500 961.85 0.31% -1.76% INDIACEM 14,958,200 269.05 2.34% -1.74% DELTACORP 17,565,100 223 5.91% -1.69% AUBANK 6,271,000 681.5 0.10% -1.53% MPHASIS 2,099,825 2,099 0.20% -1.18%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BEL 28,838,200 110.8 -1.63% 189.64% PVR 2,390,718 1,850.90 -4.35% 72.32% HEROMOTOCO 2,718,900 2,793 -2.25% 15.08% INFY 38,624,100 1,435 -2.51% 14.23% BAJAJFINSV 8,370,500 1,756.55 -0.52% 9.63%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 40 stocks in the broadest index on BSE — the BSE 500 — hit 52-week highs.

ABFRL BEL IDFCFIRSTB MARUTI SBIN ADANIENT BRIGADE INDHOTEL MHRIL SCHAEFFLER ADANIPORTS CCL INDIACEM MRF SIEMENS ADANITRANS CEATLTD KALYANKJIL NAVINFLUOR SOLARINDS ALLCARGO EICHERMOT LEMONTREE NTPC SUNCLAYLTD AMBUJACEM EIDPARRY M&MFIN OBEROIRLTY TATAINVEST APOLLOTYRE ICICIBANK MAHINDCIE PCBL THERMAX BAJAJHLDNG IDFC MAHSCOOTER PIDILITIND WELCORP

52-week lows