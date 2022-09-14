Trade setup for Sept 14: Nifty50 may extend pullback as the bulls defend 18,000

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Thursday, September 15: Experts expect a rise in the Nifty50 above 18,100 to extend to 18,350 in the near term. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks recovered most of their intraday losses of close to two percent in a volatile session on Wednesday, as financial stocks aided a relative recovery on Dalal Street though IT and oil & gas shares continued to play spoilsport.

The wild swings in the market came about as a worse-than-expected consumer inflation reading from the world's largest economy sent shockwaves across global equities, dashing nascent hopes the Fed could be less aggressive with hikes in COVID-era interest rates.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

long bull candle on the daily chart with a minor upper shadow, reflecting the emergence of sharp buying interest at the lower support levels, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a

The 50-scrip index witnessed sharp buying near 17,900 in a positive sign, he pointed out.

Banking stocks save the day

The Nifty Bank remains above its previous swing high on the daily timeframe, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. With momentum indicator RSI in a bullish crossover, the trend in the banking index is likely to stay positive as long as the 41,000 mark is held, he said.

He expects the index to rise towards 42,000.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the September 15 session:

Global markets

European shares suffered sharp losses in early hours on Wednesday, mirroring the trend in much of Asia, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index down 1.2 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were flat, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty50 remains in a short-term uptrend.

"A sustainable move above the 18,100 hurdle could push the index towards next overhead resistance at 18,350 in the short term. Any weakness from here could find support around 17,920," he said.

Key moving averages

Wednesday's fall brought the Nifty50 back within two percent of its long-term simple moving average after a day's gap.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 18,030.2 41,417.8 10 18,007.1 41,134.3 20 18,008.6 40,914.8 50 17,861.5 40,398.2 100 17,712.8 39,825.9 200 17,694.5 39,355.9

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to net buy Indian shares for the sixth day in a row on Tuesday, in line with the trend in much of the past few weeks.

Last month, they made net purchases to the tune of Rs 22,025.8 crore — the first month of net inflows after 10 straight months of outflows, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 7,068.9 crore.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike prices of 18,100 18,200 and 18,500, with 1.4 lakh contracts each, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,800 and 17,900, with 1.2 lakh contracts each, and the next highest at 18,000, with 1.1 lakh.

This indicates immediate resistance in the 18,100-18,200 band, and a firm base in the 17,800-17,900 zone.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) JKCEMENT 394,500 2,879.70 0.25% 24.71% ACC 4,314,500 2,745 6.12% 22.52% BEL 24,289,600 338.3 0.36% 21.64% NTPC 80,905,800 173.25 3.16% 15.60% HONAUT 11,370 42,677.55 2.44% 15.44%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DIVISLAB 2,879,100 3,671.75 -0.32% -2.10% BOSCHLTD 198,950 17,546.50 -0.19% -2.09% LALPATHLAB 1,335,750 2,290.70 -1.16% -2.06% ICICIPRULI 8,469,000 578.3 -1.20% -1.88% ATUL 195,225 9,675.05 -0.93% -1.69%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IBULHSGFIN 38,888,000 139.5 2.50% -7.51% ESCORTS 1,609,300 2,007.90 0.89% -5.30% DIXON 603,875 4,588.50 0.04% -3.44% ZEEL 91,773,000 276 2.39% -2.15% BIOCON 18,811,700 305.95 0.38% -1.76%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LTTS 804,400 3,689.85 -4.23% 28.07% INFY 32,711,700 1,471.25 -4.70% 27.88% TATACONSUM 7,805,700 843.9 -1.04% 16.68% TCS 10,861,800 3,133.95 -3.29% 14.35% PERSISTENT 632,100 3,311.95 -2.76% 10.94%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 30 stocks in the broadest index on BSE — the BSE 500 — hit 52-week highs. Among them were four Sensex constituents.

ABFRL FINEORG MAHSCOOTER ACC FORTIS NAVINFLUOR ADANIENT GHCL NTPC ADANIPORTS ICICIBANK OBEROIRLTY ALLCARGO INDHOTEL PHOENIXLTD AMBUJACEM INDIACEM RATNAMANI BAJAJHLDNG ITC SBIN BANKBARODA JBCHEPHARM SIEMENS BRIGADE KALYANKJIL SRF CCL KRBL TATAINVEST

52-week lows