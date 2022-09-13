    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    Trade setup for Sept 14: As the bulls take Nifty50 past 18,000, more upside on the cards
    Trade setup for Tuesday, September 13: The Nifty50 could be headed to 18,000-18,100 levels as long as it holds a key base at 17,850, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

    Indian equity benchmarks scaled fresh five-month peaks at the end of a four-day-long winning streak on Tuesday, with the Nifty50 closing above the 18,000 mark for the first time since April 4.
    Globally, investors remained in buying mode ahead of a key inflation reading from the world's largest economy that could offer more clarity on the course the Fed might take on COVID-era interest rates.
    What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?
    The Nifty50 appears to be holding on to an uptrend continuation formation on the daily and intraday charts, suggesting more upside, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.
    The 50-scrip index has successfully and decisively cleared short-term resistance at 18,000 in a broadly positive sign, he said.
    More steam left in the banking basket?
    Sustained gains following a gap-up start confirm strength in the Nifty Bank, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. 
    "An immediate hurdle is placed at 41,000, where the highest open interest is built up on the call side, which, once breached, will lead to sharp sort covering towards 41,500-41,800 levels," he said.
    Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the September 14 session:
    European markets began the day in the green, mirroring the trend in much of Asia, as Aveva shares jumped following a report that France's Schneider was nearing a deal to buy out the company. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up half a percent at the last count.
    S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent, suggesting a higher start ahead on Wall Street.
    What to expect on Dalal Street?
    Kotak Securities' Chouhan experts key support for the Nifty50 at 18,000 and 17,925 and key resistance in the 18,150-18,200 zone. "Below 17,925, the uptrend would be vulnerable and the index could slip till 17,850-17,800," he warned.
    "The market remains in the thick of the action aided by strong global cues and FII buying momentum... If US inflation shows some moderation, the markets may gain more ground," he said.
    Key moving averages
    Tuesday's jump took widened the Nifty50's distance from its long-term simple moving average to 2.3 percent from 1.7 percent.
    Period (No. of sessions)SMA
    Nifty50Nifty Bank
    518,069.5
    40,830.1
    1018,033.440,754.6
    2017,967.640,630.1
    5017,810.940,176.3
    10017,6826
    39,662.6
    20017,671.639,226.8
    FII/DII activity
    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to net buy Indian shares for a fifth straight day on Monday, in line with the trend in much of the past few weeks.
    Last month, they made net purchases to the tune of Rs 22,025.8 crore — the first month of net inflows after 10 straight months of outflows, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 7,068.9 crore.
    ALSO READ: 'Chakravyuh' moment in Indian market
    Call/put open interest
    The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,500, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,100, with almost 96,000 contracts, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 18,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and at 17,900, with 1.3 lakh.
    This indicates strong resistance at 18,500 after an immediate hurdle at 18,100, and a firm base at the 18,000 mark.
    Long build-up
    Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    BAJAJFINSV944,0001,751.251.73%929.56%
    SUNTV10,689,000530.951.54%15.25%
    JKCEMENT367,7502,874.150.21%13.46%
    MFSL1,979,250797.250.68%13.07%
    HDFCLIFE21,530,300589.71.25%12.76%
    Long unwinding
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    FSL18,106,400116.3-1.36%-5.63%
    INTELLECT1,820,250617.25-1.19%-3.05%
    ALKEM439,4003,214.45-0.02%-2.28%
    CANBK42,597,900247.1-0.60%-2.05%
    RAMCOCEM3,955,050796.6-0.27%-1.96%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short covering
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    LTTS876,0003,8510.49%-5.89%
    AARTIIND3,065,100895.450.38%-4.38%
    IBULHSGFIN41,540,0001360.59%-2.98%
    WIPRO40,562,000423.850.12%-2.15%
    RELIANCE33,863,2502,627.650.85%-1.56%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short build-up
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    ABBOTINDIA51,68018,000-1.42%12.93%
    CROMPTON3,835,500410.95-2.43%11.62%
    PAGEIND92,53548,642-1.49%10.10%
    COROMANDEL1,404,9001,038.30-1.35%8.52%
    HINDPETRO19,126,800246.1-2.07%8.06%
    (Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
    52-week highs
    A total of 38 stocks in the broadest index on BSE — the BSE 500 — hit 52-week highs. Among them were three Sensex constituents.
    ABFRLAPOLLOTYREINDHOTELM&MFINSOLARINDS
    ACCASTRAZENINDIANBMAHLIFESRF
    ADANIENTBELITCMAHSCOOTERTATACHEM
    ADANIPORTSCONCORJBCHEPHARMNAVINFLUORTATAINVEST
    ADANITRANSEICHERMOTKEIOBEROIRLTYWESTLIFE
    AIAENGFLUOROCHEMKRBLRATNAMANIZFCVINDIA
    ALLCARGOGHCLKSBSBIN
    AMBUJACEMICICIBANKLEMONTREESIEMENS
    52-week lows 
    Alembic Pharma was the only stock in the 500-scrip basket to hit a 52-week low.
    Tags

    india stock marketindia vixniftysensexTrade setup

