Trade setup for Sept 13: As long as Nifty holds key support, the bulls could take it to 18,100 soon

Trade setup for Tuesday, September 13: The Nifty50 could be headed to 18,000-18,100 levels as long as it holds a key base at 17,850, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.
Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to the third session in a row on Monday, with the Nifty50 crossing 17,900 to clock its highest close since August 18, backed by gains across sectors. Globally, investors remained on a buying spree after digesting hawkish comments from the Fed and the ECB's biggest ever rate hike last week.
What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?
The Nifty50 has formed a shooting star kind of candle near important resistance in a bearish signal, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.
"A trend reversal is possible only after a dismissal of 17,850," he said.
Time to buy the dip in banks
The Nifty Bank has formed a Doji candle on the daily chart, suggesting indecisiveness, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
However, the undertone in the banking pack remains bullish, he added, suggesting traders to take a buy-on-dips approach.
Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the September 13 session:
Global markets
European markets began the day in the green led by banking stocks after Ukrainian forces made rapid gains in recapturing some seized territories. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.1 percent at the last count.
S&P 500 futures were up half a percent, suggesting a higher start ahead on Wall Street.
What to expect on Dalal Street?
Kotak Securities' Chouhan believes the Nifty50 could go on to touch 18,000-18,100 levels as long as it holds 17,850.
However, a slide below 17,850 could lead to increased selling pressure towards 17,750-17,700 levels, he warned.
Shah of LKP expects strong support in the banking index at 40,000-39,800 and an immediate hurdle at 40,700, a move above which he believes should lead towards 41,500-41,800 levels.
Key moving averages
The Nifty50 stands 1.7 percent above its long-term simple moving average in a positive sign.
|Period (No. of sessions)
|SMA
|Nifty50
|Nifty Bank
|5
|17,944.6
40,580.2
|10
|17,921.1
|40,539.5
|20
|17,874.6
|40,456.8
|50
|17,740.1
|39,996.6
|100
|17,648.1
39,527.1
|200
|17,648.1
|39,105.4
FII/DII activity
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to net purchase Indian shares for a fourth straight day on Friday, in line with the trend in the past few weeks.
Last month, they made net purchases to the tune of Rs 22,025.8 crore — the first month of net inflows after 10 straight months of outflows, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 7,068.9 crore.
ALSO READ: 'Chakravyuh' moment in Indian market
Call/put open interest
The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 19,000, with 1.3 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,900, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and at 17,800, with 1.1 lakh.
This indicates a strong hurdle at 18,000 and immediate support at 17,900 followed by a strong base at 17,800.
Long build-up
Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|ATUL
|160,050
|9,675.05
|4.25%
|28.16%
|JKCEMENT
|315,000
|2,869.90
|0.57%
|17.22%
|APOLLOTYRE
|11,539,500
|285.15
|3.88%
|16.26%
|NAVINFLUOR
|531,900
|4,685
|6.65%
|15.91%
|HAL
|3,564,875
|2,631
|7.46%
|15.55%
Long unwinding
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|SYNGENE
|4,201,000
|570.2
|-0.44%
|-3.64%
|JSWSTEEL
|31,453,650
|687.45
|-0.19%
|-2.31%
|GRANULES
|9,660,000
|308.55
|-0.68%
|-0.14%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short covering
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|COFORGE
|849,000
|3,620
|1.25%
|-5.14%
|OFSS
|585,200
|3,224.70
|1.08%
|-3.62%
|GNFC
|6,353,100
|774.2
|4.05%
|-2.86%
|IEX
|60,536,250
|164.25
|2.43%
|-2.78%
|POLYCAB
|713,100
|2,564.75
|1.24%
|-2.57%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short build-up
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|COALINDIA
|31,197,600
|231.5
|-2.77%
|30.20%
|IBULHSGFIN
|40,580,000
|135.05
|-3.54%
|14.27%
|MFSL
|1,748,500
|792.9
|-0.68%
|13.79%
|ASTRAL
|1,276,825
|2,550.50
|-0.65%
|11.37%
|TORNTPOWER
|3,469,500
|564.9
|-0.69%
|8.82%
(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
52-week highs
A total of 25 stocks in the broadest index on BSE — the BSE 500 — hit 52-week highs. Among them was a Sensex stock: SBI.
|ABFRL
|EICHERMOT
|KEI
|PATANJALI
|TIINDIA
|ADANIPORTS
|FINEORG
|LEMONTREE
|RATNAMANI
|TVSMOTOR
|ADANITRANS
|HAL
|MAHLIFE
|SBIN
|VINATIORGA
|APOLLOTYRE
|INDHOTEL
|NAVINFLUOR
|SKFINDIA
|WESTLIFE
|BEL
|INDIANB
|OBEROIRLTY
|TATAINVEST
|ZFCVINDIA
52-week lows
Natco Pharma was the only stock in the 500-scrip basket to hit a 52-week low.
First Published: IST