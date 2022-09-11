    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Trade setup for Sept 12: Nifty may retest 18,000 soon but a bumpy ride cannot be ruled out

    Trade setup for Monday, September 12: Contribution of the banking and IT spaces in the overall market gains suggests the Nifty may be headed to 18,000 this week though choppy moves may persist, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

    Indian equity benchmarks managed to finish higher for a second straight day in a choppy session on Friday, but gave up much of their intraday gains. Globally, investors digested hawkish comments from the Fed and the ECB's biggest ever hike in its key interest rate.
    What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?
    The Nifty50 has formed a long negative candle on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow, suggesting more of consolidation or a minor downward correction ahead, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
    "A long bull candle on the weekly chart shows an attempt to break out at significant overhead resistance around 17,800. An inability to show follow-through buying from here could mean a minor downward correction," he said.
    All eyes on 18,000
    A breakout at the sturdy wall of 17,700-17,800 levels backed majorly by the banking space and encouraging signs from the IT pack add to conviction that the Nifty50 may retest the 18,000 mark this week itself, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com.
    "If global peers support, we will not be surprised to see the index extend a move towards 18,200-18,350-odd levels... We advise traders to continue with a ‘buy on declines’ strategy and add fresh longs towards the support zone of 17,675-17,500," he added.
    Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the September 12 session:
    Wall Street indices stocks rallied on Friday as investors went on a buying spree, shrugging off concerns about the economic outlook. The S&P 500 jumped 1.5 percent, the Dow Jones 1.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 2.1 percent. Investors await data on inflation in the world's largest economy this week for cues.
    Earlier that day, a surge in banking shares lifted European markets on expectations of further monetary policy tightening by the ECB. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 1.5 percent. Bankers expect the central bank to announce another hike of 75 basis points.
    What to expect on Dalal Street?
    HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty50 may remain choppy in the short term.
    "A slide below immediate support at 17,770 could trigger a short-term correction. At the highs, 17,925 is likely to be a strong hurdle," he said.
    Key moving averages
    In a positive sign, the Nifty50 stands more than one percent above its long-term simple moving average:
    Period (No. of sessions)SMA
    Nifty50Nifty Bank
    517,832.3
    40,407.9
    1017,843.440,429.5
    2017,774.740,113.3
    5017,679.439,804.4
    10017,619.4
    39,380.7
    20017,617.838,997.2
    FII/DII activity
    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to net purchase Indian shares for a fourth straight day on Friday, in line with the trend in the past few weeks.
    Image
    Last month, they made net purchases to the tune of Rs 22,025.8 crore — the first month of net inflows after 10 straight months of outflows, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 7,068.9 crore.
    ALSO READ: 'Chakravyuh' moment in Indian market
    Call/put open interest
    The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 19,000, with 1.3 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and at 17,500, with more than 85,000.
    This indicates a strong hurdle at 18,000 and immediate support at 17,500 followed by a strong base at 17,000.
    Long build-up
    Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    GSPL3,460,0002556.10%38.01%
    ASTRAL998,8002,5604.76%27.84%
    GUJGASLTD3,940,000508.054.14%17.32%
    SHREECEM341,25024,2900.57%15.85%
    LTTS879,0003,768.953.90%9.85%
    Long unwinding
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    WHIRLPOOL725,5501,756.95-3.03%-10.27%
    CUB8,805,000177.2-0.25%-4.88%
    METROPOLIS1,169,7001,483.95-0.29%-4.74%
    AMBUJACEM80,218,800455.2-1.98%-4.68%
    INDIGO5,074,8001,933.55-0.97%-4.37%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short covering
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    CONCOR6,890,000753.13.21%-8.87%
    CROMPTON4,341,000417.10.98%-8.43%
    DIXON599,0004,5152.91%-7.70%
    BANDHANBNK30,798,000293.30.15%-6.92%
    POLYCAB764,7002,539.801.44%-6.75%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short build-up
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    PVR2,564,1001,808.05-4.71%21.41%
    VOLTAS4,261,500970.75-1.05%9.50%
    M&M10,290,7001,306.90-1.38%7.88%
    ACC3,497,0002,381.50-2.13%7.15%
    PFC51,621,200116.15-0.73%6.13%
    (Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
    52-week highs
    A total of 38 stocks in the broadest index on BSE — the BSE 500 — hit 52-week highs. Four out of these were part of the 30-scrip Sensex benchmark: ICICI Bank, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra and SBI.
    ABFRLCONCORM&MSKFINDIA
    ADANIENTHALM&MFINSOLARINDS
    ADANIPORTSICICIBANKMAHLIFETATAINVEST
    AMBUJACEMIDFCOBEROIRLTYTHERMAX
    APOLLOTYREINDHOTELPATANJALITIINDIA
    ASAHIINDIAITCPIDILITINDTIMKEN
    ASTRALKEIRATNAMANIVINATIORGA
    BAJAJHLDNGKSBSBINYESBANK
    BANKBARODALAXMIMACHSCHAEFFLER
    BRIGADELEMONTREESIEMENS
    52-week lows 
    On the flipside, Natco Pharma was the only stock in the 500-scrip basket to hit a 52-week low.

