Trade setup for Sept 1: Nifty50 may extend pullback all the way to 17,900 soon

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Thursday, September 1: The Nifty50 looks set to continue the current move to 17,900 this week, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback on Tuesday, recovering from all of the previous day's losses caused by a global sell-off following the Fed Chair's hawkish tone at the annual Jackson Hole symposium last week.

Gains across sectors — led by financial, IT and oil & gas shares — powered the recovery in the market.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

long bull candle on the daily chart , suggesting another round of uptrend in the near term , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a

The 50-scrip index appears to be preparing for a decisive breakout above important resistance at around 17,850-17,900 levels, he said.

Nifty Bank finds a strong base at 38,500

One can expect 38,500 to act as strong support for the banking index, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"The Nifty Bank indicates upside targets of 41,000-41,500 levels, where the earlier major sell-off was seen," said Shah, who believes the index continues to a buy-on-dip mode as long as it holds the 38,500 base.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the September 1 session:

Global markets

European markets halted a two-day fall on Tuesday led by banking stocks on the back of higher interest rate expectations, though fears around a burgeoning energy crisis and looming recession limited the upside. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.2 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view the bulls are ready to aid a major breakout above a key hurdle around 17,900 by the end of this week or the next week.

"A decisive move above 17,900 could pull the Nifty towards the next upside target of 18,300-18,400 in the next few weeks and immediate support stands at 17,600," he said.

Key moving averages

In a strong bullish signal, the Nifty50 crossed all of its six main simple moving averages on Tuesday. The benchmark stands more than two percent above its long-term average.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,684.9 39,321.3 10 17,556 38,956.9 20 17,488.3 38,768.6 50 17,545.6 38,824.6 100 17,665.5 38,970.1 200 17,395.6 38,273.1

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) made net purchases worth Rs 4,166 crore of Indian shares on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

This takes the total FII buying to Rs 22,025.8 crore in August — the first month of net inflows after 10 straight months of outflows, though net sales by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 7,068.9 crore.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 2.2 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,900, with 1.2 lakh, according to exchange data.

On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and at 17,300, with 1.6 lakh contracts.

This suggests an immediate hurdle at 17,900 and an immediate base at 17,300.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HONAUT 9,510 43,450 1.06% 18.61% ASHOKLEY 40,520,000 155.2 4.20% 17.03% MOTHERSON 38,808,000 123.85 1.60% 13.67% CHAMBLFERT 6,235,500 351.35 1.06% 13.30% ABB 1,065,250 3,269.85 1.98% 13.21%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GLENMARK 140,300 372.45 -0.23% -4.69%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IRCTC 12,494,125 705.35 2.27% -3.44% APOLLOHOSP 1,849,125 4,334.20 1.70% -2.99% LUPIN 8,591,800 672.1 1.12% -2.75% HAL 3,117,425 2,304.50 0.12% -2.70% BIOCON 16,394,400 310.95 1.95% -2.47%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PEL 803,275 1,084.05 -43.70% 748.20% COROMANDEL 1,251,600 1,063 -0.49% 12.30% SYNGENE 2,088,000 595.95 -1.69% 8.81% TATACHEM 5,877,000 1,135.70 -0.29% 4.99% NMDC 59,459,150 123.25 -0.84% 3.63%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Twenty eight stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — hit 52-week highs:

ABB COALINDIA ITC PATANJALI ADANIENT COCHINSHIP KALYANKJIL PCBL ADANITRANS ELGIEQUIP KEI RATNAMANI AEGISLOG ESCORTS LAXMIMACH SKFINDIA ATGL FEDERALBNK M&M BAJAJ-AUTO* GESHIP MAZDOCK BANKBARODA ICICIBANK NHPC BEL INDHOTEL PAGEIND

52-week lows