Trade setup for Oct 7: Some consolidation on the cards as the bulls manage to take Nifty past 17,300

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Friday, October 7: The bulls may take a breather at a tough hurdle at 17,400-17,500 on the Nifty, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks managed to finish higher for a second straight day as Dalal Street returned to trade on Thursday after a day's holiday, though the bulls slowed down after a global market-driven rally in the previous session. A largely negative trend globally amid persistent worries about steep rate hikes and their impact on economic growth.

and Nifty50 took their upmove to about 2.5 percent in two back-to-back sessions . Investors made Rs 7.6 lakh crore as the Sensex

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with an upper shadow, reflecting sort of a breather after a bounce from strong support at 16,800 , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

One can expect some sideways move in the coming sessions with resistance around 17,450-17,500 levels, he said.

Nifty Bank going strong

The Nifty Bank has taken out its 50-day exponential moving average on a closing basis on the daily chart in a bullish signal, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"Momentum indicator RSI has narrowed down its negative crossover. The trend looks positive. On the lower end, support is placed at 38,500 and resistance at 39,500-40,000," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the October 7 session:

Global markets

Wall Street's main indices began the day in the red as investors remained on the back foot amid fears the Fed may continue with its aggressive rate-hike cycle for longer than anticipated earlier. The Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were down 0.7 percent each at the last count.

European markets also fell, following mixed moves across Asia with a negative bias, with the pan-European Stoxx index trading down 0.3 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

HDFC Securities' Shetti sees the possibility of minor consolidation in the next 1-2 sessions around a key hurdle at 17,400-17,500 levels before a decisive breakout.

"Immediate support is placed at 17,220," he said.

Key moving averages

Thursday's rise brought brought the Nifty50 one percent within its long-term moving average, from 1.5 percent the previous day .

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,355.3 39,379.2 10 17,349.2 39,331.9 20 17,230.8 38,998.8 50 17,064.7 38,471.6 100 17,275.9 39,338.2 200 17,520.2 39,816.4

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net purchasers of Indian shares for a second straight day on Tuesday after eight back-to-back sessions of selling, according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDIACEM 14,668,200 276.65 5.67% 22.08% UBL 956,800 1,737 2.05% 13.75% POLYCAB 839,100 2,638.05 0.31% 12.80% BHEL 108,444,000 64.15 2.80% 11.39% IBULHSGFIN 36,376,000 132 5.35% 10.92%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDHOTEL 23,552,832 343.5 -0.43% -0.58% INDUSTOWER 13,423,200 201.95 -0.22% -0.48% IPCALAB 1,248,000 922.5 -1.44% -0.42% MRF 53,470 82,582 -0.08% -0.28% INDUSINDBK 19,546,200 1,206.90 -1.24% -0.26%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CROMPTON 4,836,000 399.1 0.91% -4.62% MOTHERSON 66,946,500 76.5 5.59% -3.25% BHARATFORG 7,091,000 764.85 7.64% -2.95% BEL 84,348,600 104.85 2.34% -2.20% ABFRL 7,839,000 337.55 0.73% -1.43%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CUB 6,185,000 172 -0.92% 29.91% AUBANK 5,653,000 605.85 -0.69% 23.07% GODREJCP 6,126,000 856 -4.85% 16.19% ULTRACEMCO 1,897,600 6,292.90 -0.69% 14.35% INDIGO 4,005,900 1,823 -2.07% 9.92%