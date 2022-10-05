Trade setup for Oct 6: Nifty50 may continue upmove in near term

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Thursday, October 6: The Nifty50 may extend its pullback in the near term, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

and Nifty50 since August 30 . Indian equity benchmarks surged more than two percent in a broad rally on Tuesday, amid a rebound across global markets following days of heavy selling on concerns that steep hikes in key rates will hamper economic growth. That marked the biggest jump for Sensex

The market will resume trade on Thursday after a day's holiday on account of Dussehra.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart with a gap-up opening, reflecting an upside breakout of a larger consolidation movement around 16,800-17,200 levels , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

This has filled the opening gap of September 26 at 17,290 in a positive sign, and one can expect a sharp move beyond 17,300 up ahead, he said.

Nifty Bank going strong

The Nifty Bank has taken out its 50-day exponential moving average on a closing basis on the daily chart in a bullish signal, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"Momentum indicator RSI has narrowed down its negative crossover. The trend looks positive. On the lower end, support is placed at 38,500 and resistance at 39,500-40,000," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the October 6 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices began Wednesday's session in the red amid weakness in megacap growth and tech stocks, as Treasury yields rose, spurred by data showing resilient demand for labour despite aggressive hikes in key rates. The S&P 500 was down 1.1 percent at the last count, the Dow Jones was down 0.9 percent and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite down 1.5 percent.

European markets snapped a three-day rally as data showing the Eurozone was unlikely to avoid a recession hurt investor sentiment. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.9 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the short-term trend of the 50-scrip index has turned sharply positive following sideways moves in the last few days.

"A decisive move above 17,300 is likely to pull the Nifty towards the next crucial resistance at around 17,600 and 18,000 in the near term. Immediate support is at 17,150," he said.

Key moving averages

Tuesday's upmove helped the Nifty50 narrow down its distance from its long-term moving average by more than half to 1.5 percent .

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,262.5 39,091.5 10 17,173.3 38,844.5 20 17,108.9 38,637.5 50 17,012.2 38,347.2 100 17,293 39,458.1 200 17,530.1 39,805.7

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net purchasers of Indian shares for a second straight day on Tuesday after eight back-to-back sessions of selling, according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,500, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,600, with more than 93,000, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,000 and 17,200, with 1.4 lakh contracts each, and at 16,500, with 1.1 lakh contracts.

This indicates a strong hurdle at 17,500 and a strong base at 17,200.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CUB 5,270,000 173.9 3.20% 17.36% IDFCFIRSTB 165,870,000 53.65 8.49% 15.03% CROMPTON 4,351,500 395.7 0.27% 11.13% DELTACORP 14,340,500 213.95 5.94% 8.36% NAVINFLUOR 432,900 4,539.65 1.40% 7.07%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PVR 3,200,241 1,744.47 -0.54% -20.18%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) L&TFH 56,435,376 77.4 6.76% -10.25% HEROMOTOCO 2,653,800 2,623.55 3.35% -9.45% MCX 2,514,400 1,281.30 2.55% -9.02% FSL 16,161,600 104.75 3.05% -7.88% DEEPAKNTR 1,889,250 2,107 3.90% -6.79%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GSPL 3,825,000 224 -1.86% 39.15% DABUR 11,431,250 555.5 -0.52% 8.88% POWERGRID 47,155,500 209.8 -0.73% 6.32% MOTHERSON 63,909,000 72.4 -0.82% 4.75% MARICO 8,524,800 527.65 -0.53% 3.32%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

As many as 14 stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone on Tuesday, including Bharti Airtel and Cipla.

BHARTIARTL FLUOROCHEM MAZDOCK BLUEDART IDFCFIRSTB METROBRAND CHALET KALYANKJIL SOLARINDS CIPLA KRBL TRITURBINE COCHINSHIP LEMONTREE

52-week lows

No stock in the 500-scrip pack hit a 52-week low.