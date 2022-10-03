Trade setup for Oct 4: Nifty50 could test crucial support at 16,750 soon

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Tuesday, October 4: The Nifty50 continues to be in a short-term negative trend, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks began a holiday-truncated week sharply lower on Monday, continuing to fall following a jump of nearly two percent the previous day after the RBI announced a widely-expected rate hike in the key lending rate. Financial, FMCG and metal shares were the biggest drags on both Sensex and Nifty50

Globally, investors remained on the back foot on fears that aggressive rate hikes will hamper economic growth.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bear candle on the daily chart, engulfing more than half of the previous bull candle and suggesting lack of strength to sustain the bounce, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

One can expect the 50-scrip gauge to test crucial support in the 16,750-16,800 zone in the near term, he said .

Nifty Bank in a bearish mode

The Nifty Bank appears to be in a bearish mode for traders, independent technical advisor Manish Shah pointed out.

He expects the banking index to slide towards 37,050-37,000 over the next couple of days. "Major resistance is at 38,900. For any more upside, the Nifty Bank has take out 36,900," Shah added.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the October 4 session:

Global markets

European markets began the day deep in the red amid weakness in tech and financial shares, following mixed moves across Asia where the China market remained shut for a holiday. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell as much as 1.6 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures edged up 0.2 percent, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes that a decisive slide below 17,750 is likely to negate the bullish pattern created on Friday, which could eventually result in further strengthening of downside momentum.

The short-term trend of the Nifty remains weak, with next important support being at 16,750, he said. "Any sustainable move below 16,750 could bring sharp negative momentum in the market. On the upside, levels of 17,060-17,100 could act as a strong hurdle."

Key moving averages

The Nifty50 slipped below its 10-, 20- and 50-day simple moving averages on Monday. It stands 3.7 percent below the 200-day mark, in a bearish signal.

No. of sessions Simple moving average 5 16,943.6 10 16,994.5 20 16,957.1 50 16,995.5 100 17,337.5 200 17,532.9

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers of Indian shares for the eighth day in a row on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,000, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,100 and 17,500, 1.4 lakh each, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with more than one lakh contracts, and at 16,800, with nearly 78,000 contracts.

This indicates a tough hurdle at the 17,000 mark, and immediate support at at 16,800 followed by a strong base at 16,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change MOTHERSON 43,056,000 73.15 0.34% 53.92% ONGC 35,169,750 133.15 4.47% 20.74% LUPIN 8,029,100 723.7 6.08% 9.82% ZYDUSLIFE 13,408,200 411.25 5.71% 8.94% IPCALAB 1,147,250 937.4 2.29% 8.50%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CHAMBLFERT 5,584,500 315.1 -1.91% -4.81% HONAUT 19,410 39,566.20 -1.74% -4.48% NAVINFLUOR 461,025 4,484.10 -0.61% -3.56% TVSMOTOR 6,111,000 997 -3.60% -3.37% ABFRL 9,131,200 333 -5.16% -3.02%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change DEEPAKNTR 1,979,750 2,025.95 0.65% -2.37% COALINDIA 34,456,800 215.55 1.05% -1.18% MCX 2,731,600 1,251.10 2.25% -0.98% IRCTC 13,162,625 683.9 0.07% -0.55%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CROMPTON 3,606,000 394.4 -3.06% 25.92% EICHERMOT 3,156,300 3,439.95 -5.72% 24.55% CUB 4,685,000 167.45 -4.01% 16.76% MARUTI 3,544,700 8,560.75 -3.32% 13.35% IGL 11,464,750 387 -2.91% 11.89%