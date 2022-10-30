Trade setup for Oct 31: As Nifty50 approaches 17,800, more upside on the cards on D-Street

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Monday, October 31: The Nifty50 may remain in a sideways-to-positive trend over the near term, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks finished higher for a second straight session on Friday, led by oil & gas and auto shares though financial, IT and metal shares played spoilsport, limiting keeping the upside in check.

Dalal Street entered a new monthly derivative series after the Nifty50 finished the October one 5.5 percent higher.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 sustained above its crucial moving average on the daily chart, confirming a short-term uptrend, according to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

He expects the 50-scrip index to continue to be in a sideways-to-positive trend over the near term.

You may still buy the dip in Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty still appears to be in a bullish trajectory, well above all of its major exponential moving averages on the daily chart, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, pointed out. He sees any correction in the banking index as an opportunity to add longs.

"The unfilled gap placed around 40,350-40,200 levels is likely to act as sacrosanct support this week. On the flipside, lifetime highs in the 41,800-41,850 zone are intermediate resistance, any breach above which could trigger the next leg of a rally in the space," he told CNBCTV18.com.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the October 31 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices surged on Friday boosted by broad-based gains as encouraging economic data and a sunnier earnings outlook powered investor risk appetite ahead of this week's much-anticipated two-day policy meeting of the Fed. The S&P 500 rose 2.5 percent, the Dow Jones 2.6 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 2.9 percent.

European markets saw cautious gains earlier that day, with the pan-regional Stoxx 600 index finishing 0.1 percent higher.

What to expect on Dalal Street

One can expect more consolidation in the market with the banking pack likely to take a breather after staging an outperformnace, said Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking.

"Index majors from other sectors are likely to fill in the gap. Participants should maintain their focus on sector and stock selection, and utilise dips to add during consolidation," he said.

De of LKP sees support for the Nifty50 at 17,700-17,550 levels and resistance in the 17,850-17,950 band.

Key levels to watch out for

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,200, with almost one lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,000, with 99,000 contracts, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is placed at 17,700, with more than 90,000 contracts, and at 17,500, with nearly 81,000.

This suggests a strong hurdle at 18,000 and strong support at 17,700.

Period (No. of sessions) Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,770.1 40,988.7 10 17,773.6 41,130.4 20 17,735.5 41,197.3 50 17,637.1 40,786.1 100 17,412.3 40,004.7 200 17,322 39,568.3

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net purchasers of Indian shares for a second back-to-back session on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) HONAUT 18,825 39,800 2.83% 62.87% SYNGENE 2,077,000 618.15 3.20% 11.99% MARUTI 2,820,500 9,580.10 5.42% 11.57% BOSCHLTD 187,950 16,158 2.02% 9.71% COALINDIA 21,176,400 246.05 1.67% 9.30%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TVSMOTOR 5,376,000 1,126 -0.10% -7.42% MGL 3,277,600 857.15 -1.58% -5.25% JINDALSTEL 27,170,000 455.55 -3.44% -5.22% IGL 10,686,500 423.35 -0.99% -3.86% POLYCAB 714,600 2,752.25 -0.77% -3.36%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MFSL 2,507,050 703.95 3.15% -5.47% RECLTD 44,592,000 100.45 3.40% -5.27% BAJAJ-AUTO 1,553,500 3,695 1.60% -4.51% SHREECEM 291,450 21,655.50 0.54% -4.31% ACC 4,132,750 2,330 0.21% -3.41%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) NMDC 13,463,650 101.6 -3.33% 31.60% CROMPTON 4,591,500 353.5 -4.03% 15.19% BALRAMCHIN 8,046,400 312.4 -6.62% 13.86% PAGEIND 88,275 49,182 -3.58% 12.01% SBICARD 6,011,200 815.25 -5.41% 10.19%