Trade setup for Oct 28: As Nifty enters November F&O series, more upside on the cards as long as it holds 17,625

Mini
Trade setup for Friday, October 28: The Nifty50 may face selling pressure only below 17,625, which could take it to 17,500-17,450 levels, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.
Recommended ArticlesView All
T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?
IST6 Min(s) Read
London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle
IST5 Min(s) Read
Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Indian equity benchmarks managed to finish a choppy session in the green on Thursday amid volatile trade, ahead of the expiry of October derivatives contracts due by the end of the day.
Globally, investors awaited a key announcement by the ECB due later in the day amid concerns that steep rate hikes will hamper economic growth.
What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?
The Nifty50 has consistently found resistance near 17,800 for three straight sessions and taken support near 17,625, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.
"Investors are positive about the India growth story, which is driving the market higher despite several headwinds on the external front," he said.
You may still buy the dip in Nifty Bank
A slide below immediate resistance at 41,500 will take the banking index in a short-covering move towards 42,000, Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities, pointed out.
"The Nifty Bank remains in a buy-on-dip mode as long as it holds support at 40,500," he said.
Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the October 28 session:
Global markets
European markets fell as disappointing earnings spoiled the mood across global equities and caution persisted ahead of an expected 75-bp rate hike by the ECB. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell as much as half a percent in early hours.
S&P 500 futures edged up 0.1 percent, suggesting a mild start ahead on Wall Street.
What to expect on Dalal Street
Kotak Securities' Chouhan believes a breakout above 17,800 could take the 50-scrip index all the way to the 17,900-18,000 zone.
"On the flipside, a fresh round of selling is possible only after the dismissal of 17,625, below which, it could slip till 17,500-17,450 (levels)," he said.
|Period (No. of sessions)
|Nifty50
|Nifty Bank
|5
|17,712.7
|41,292.8
|10
|17,708.6
|41,274.9
|20
|17,681.2
|41,172
|50
|17,580.1
|40,635.9
|100
|17,370.7
|39,835.1
|200
|17,321.7
|39,576.6
Key levels to watch out for
The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,800, with almost two lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,000, with 1.8 lakh contracts, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is placed at 17,700, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and at 17,500, with 1.3 lakh.
This suggests immediate resistance at 17,800 and immediate support at 17,700.
FII/DII activity
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 247 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.
Long build-up
Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|MARUTI
|595,500
|9,071.35
|0.93%
|57.97%
|PIIND
|270,750
|3,214.10
|3.04%
|55.59%
|M&M
|3,300,500
|1,295
|1.35%
|53.32%
|SUNPHARMA
|4,437,300
|1,008
|1.84%
|47.55%
|HDFC
|3,969,900
|2,378.35
|0.76%
|41.10%
Long unwinding
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|FSL
|3,801,200
|102.75
|-3.16%
|-69.22%
|PIDILITIND
|368,000
|2,567.80
|-1.98%
|-62.77%
|MFSL
|620,750
|678.6
|-0.50%
|-60.94%
|JUBLFOOD
|1,835,000
|592.6
|-0.13%
|-60.15%
|MRF
|7,530
|87,250
|-0.04%
|-53.12%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short covering
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|LALPATHLAB
|145,000
|2,627.25
|1.13%
|-67.41%
|JINDALSTEL
|7,777,500
|468.5
|3.79%
|-65.80%
|HDFCAMC
|312,600
|2,073.25
|0.55%
|-60.75%
|COFORGE
|183,150
|3,900.75
|0.08%
|-59.71%
|POLYCAB
|135,000
|2,787.50
|0.65%
|-55.78%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short build-up
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|HDFCLIFE
|5,233,800
|532.65
|-0.22%
|27.47%
|ICICIPRULI
|2,101,500
|500
|-1.02%
|21.48%
|TECHM
|6,125,400
|1,079.40
|-0.26%
|15.58%
|PAGEIND
|12,300
|50,960
|-2.25%
|10.85%
|TATACOMM
|749,500
|1,221.85
|-0.88%
|7.00%
(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
52-week high
Twenty four stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — hit 52-week highs:
|AXISBANK
|FEDERALBNK
|NHPC
|BDL
|GODFRYPHLP
|PHOENIXLTD
|BHARTIARTL
|GRANULES
|RVNL
|BLUESTARCO
|IIFL
|SJVN
|CANBK
|KEI
|SUMICHEM
|CIPLA
|KRBL
|SUNPHARMA
|COCHINSHIP
|MAHSCOOTER
|TRITURBINE
|CONCOR
|MIDHANI
|VSTIND
52-week low
Ten stocks hit 52-week lows:
|AMBER
|NYKAA
|DELHIVERY
|OFSS
|GLAND
|PRINCEPIPE
|JCHAC
|SHILPAMED
|MPHASIS
|TEAMLEASE
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!