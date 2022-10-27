Trade setup for Oct 28: As Nifty enters November F&O series, more upside on the cards as long as it holds 17,625

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Friday, October 28: The Nifty50 may face selling pressure only below 17,625, which could take it to 17,500-17,450 levels, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks managed to finish a choppy session in the green on Thursday amid volatile trade, ahead of the expiry of October derivatives contracts due by the end of the day.

Globally, investors awaited a key announcement by the ECB due later in the day amid concerns that steep rate hikes will hamper economic growth.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

has consistently found resistance near 17,800 for three straight sessions and taken support near 17,625, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. The Nifty50

"Investors are positive about the India growth story, which is driving the market higher despite several headwinds on the external front," he said.

You may still buy the dip in Nifty Bank

A slide below immediate resistance at 41,500 will take the banking index in a short-covering move towards 42,000, Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities, pointed out.

"The Nifty Bank remains in a buy-on-dip mode as long as it holds support at 40,500," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the October 28 session:

Global markets

European markets fell as disappointing earnings spoiled the mood across global equities and caution persisted ahead of an expected 75-bp rate hike by the ECB. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell as much as half a percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures edged up 0.1 percent, suggesting a mild start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Kotak Securities' Chouhan believes a breakout above 17,800 could take the 50-scrip index all the way to the 17,900-18,000 zone.

"On the flipside, a fresh round of selling is possible only after the dismissal of 17,625, below which, it could slip till 17,500-17,450 (levels)," he said.

Period (No. of sessions) Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,712.7 41,292.8 10 17,708.6 41,274.9 20 17,681.2 41,172 50 17,580.1 40,635.9 100 17,370.7 39,835.1 200 17,321.7 39,576.6

Key levels to watch out for

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,800, with almost two lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,000, with 1.8 lakh contracts, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is placed at 17,700, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and at 17,500, with 1.3 lakh.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,800 and immediate support at 17,700.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 247 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MARUTI 595,500 9,071.35 0.93% 57.97% PIIND 270,750 3,214.10 3.04% 55.59% M&M 3,300,500 1,295 1.35% 53.32% SUNPHARMA 4,437,300 1,008 1.84% 47.55% HDFC 3,969,900 2,378.35 0.76% 41.10%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) FSL 3,801,200 102.75 -3.16% -69.22% PIDILITIND 368,000 2,567.80 -1.98% -62.77% MFSL 620,750 678.6 -0.50% -60.94% JUBLFOOD 1,835,000 592.6 -0.13% -60.15% MRF 7,530 87,250 -0.04% -53.12%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LALPATHLAB 145,000 2,627.25 1.13% -67.41% JINDALSTEL 7,777,500 468.5 3.79% -65.80% HDFCAMC 312,600 2,073.25 0.55% -60.75% COFORGE 183,150 3,900.75 0.08% -59.71% POLYCAB 135,000 2,787.50 0.65% -55.78%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HDFCLIFE 5,233,800 532.65 -0.22% 27.47% ICICIPRULI 2,101,500 500 -1.02% 21.48% TECHM 6,125,400 1,079.40 -0.26% 15.58% PAGEIND 12,300 50,960 -2.25% 10.85% TATACOMM 749,500 1,221.85 -0.88% 7.00%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week high

Twenty four stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — hit 52-week highs:

AXISBANK FEDERALBNK NHPC BDL GODFRYPHLP PHOENIXLTD BHARTIARTL GRANULES RVNL BLUESTARCO IIFL SJVN CANBK KEI SUMICHEM CIPLA KRBL SUNPHARMA COCHINSHIP MAHSCOOTER TRITURBINE CONCOR MIDHANI VSTIND

52-week low

Ten stocks hit 52-week lows: