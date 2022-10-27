Trade setup for Oct 27: Nifty50 may need to hold 17,500 decisively for more upside in near term

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Thursday, October 27: The Nifty50 might continue to rise as long as it defends key support near 17,500 on corrections after halting its winning run, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks halted a seven-session-long winning run on the first full session of Samvat 2079 on Tuesday, retreating from one-month closing highs clocked in the Muhurat trading session the previous day, as Dalal Street headed to a holiday.

Globally, investors stay concerned over the impact of steep hikes in interest rates to tame inflation on economic growth amid warnings of at least a mild recession the world over.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

has formed a bearish candle on the daily chart, suggesting some profit taking at higher levels, according to Om Mehra, Technical Associate at The Nifty50 Technical Associate at

Choice Broking.

The 50-scrip index appears to have strong support at 17,500, close to its 50-day simple moving average, he said. "Momentum indicators RSI and MACD may shift from neutral to a somewhat negative zone... Price action on the charts indicates the market is likely to move largely within a broad range," he said.

Time to buy the dip in the banking basket

The Nifty Bank has witnessed some profit booking around 41,500, Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities, pointed out.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average 5 17,672.2 10 17,666.9 20 17,627.8 50 17,500.2 100 17,340.9 200 17,315.9

"The index remains in a buy-on-dips mode with strong support in the 40,500-40,000 zone... A breach above 41,500 will witness the extension of an upmove towards 42,000," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the October 27 session:

Global markets

World stocks rose to five-week peaks on Wednesday in choppy trading as the main US indices were a mixed bag, with investors weighing disappointing earnings from American heavyweights with hopes the Fed will slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes.

The US dollar index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers including the pound, the euro and the yen — hit a five-week low as the pound touched its highest since September 13, continuing its rally after Rishi Sunak became Britain's prime minister.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

HDFC Securities Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst Subash Gangadharan believes the Nifty50 continues to be in a short-term uptrend.

"The index looks set to move higher towards its previous intermediate highs close to 18,096... It is important for it to hold immediate support at 17,607-17,503 on any mild corrections for the uptrend to continue," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 2.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,800, with 1.5 lakh, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is placed at 17,000 and 17,500, with 1.3 lakh contracts each, and at 17,300, with more than 85,000 contracts.

This indicates immediate resistance at 17,800 and immediate support at 17,500.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 247 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are two stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BHEL 35,196,000 71.65 7.66% 263.48% INDIACEM 2,528,800 242.25 1.87% 227.52%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SBILIFE 2,375,250 1,250.70 -0.70% -74.23% IBULHSGFIN 32,972,000 127 -0.90% -70.27% NESTLEIND 121,440 20,289.90 -2.96% -68.12% DELTACORP 14,241,600 221.7 -1.71% -67.23% BATAINDIA 1,066,725 1,799.20 -0.42% -66.18%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BHEL 89,796,000 71.4 7.69% -79.61% JSWSTEEL 9,036,900 645.75 2.31% -74.99% MCDOWELL-N 10,820,000 864.4 3.62% -72.63% HAVELLS 1,630,500 1,177.40 0.31% -70.78% DLF 19,133,400 369.95 0.82% -68.83%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IBULHSGFIN 8,620,000 127.85 -0.74% 247.61% DELTACORP 4,399,900 222.2 -2.11% 141.82%