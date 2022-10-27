Trade setup for Oct 27: Nifty50 may need to hold 17,500 decisively for more upside in near term

Mini
Trade setup for Thursday, October 27: The Nifty50 might continue to rise as long as it defends key support near 17,500 on corrections after halting its winning run, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.
Indian equity benchmarks halted a seven-session-long winning run on the first full session of Samvat 2079 on Tuesday, retreating from one-month closing highs clocked in the Muhurat trading session the previous day, as Dalal Street headed to a holiday.
Globally, investors stay concerned over the impact of steep hikes in interest rates to tame inflation on economic growth amid warnings of at least a mild recession the world over.
|Period (No. of sessions)
|Simple moving average
|5
|17,672.2
|10
|17,666.9
|20
|17,627.8
|50
|17,500.2
|100
|17,340.9
|200
|17,315.9
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|BHEL
|35,196,000
|71.65
|7.66%
|263.48%
|INDIACEM
|2,528,800
|242.25
|1.87%
|227.52%
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|SBILIFE
|2,375,250
|1,250.70
|-0.70%
|-74.23%
|IBULHSGFIN
|32,972,000
|127
|-0.90%
|-70.27%
|NESTLEIND
|121,440
|20,289.90
|-2.96%
|-68.12%
|DELTACORP
|14,241,600
|221.7
|-1.71%
|-67.23%
|BATAINDIA
|1,066,725
|1,799.20
|-0.42%
|-66.18%
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|BHEL
|89,796,000
|71.4
|7.69%
|-79.61%
|JSWSTEEL
|9,036,900
|645.75
|2.31%
|-74.99%
|MCDOWELL-N
|10,820,000
|864.4
|3.62%
|-72.63%
|HAVELLS
|1,630,500
|1,177.40
|0.31%
|-70.78%
|DLF
|19,133,400
|369.95
|0.82%
|-68.83%
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|IBULHSGFIN
|8,620,000
|127.85
|-0.74%
|247.61%
|DELTACORP
|4,399,900
|222.2
|-2.11%
|141.82%